Liberals are forever bloviating about "our values" and "our democracy." What they really mean, though, is their values, not our constitutional principles, and when the latter inevitably conflicts with the former, democracy is the last thing they want. "Our democracy," it seems, is a place where judges decree how we shall live — until we get judges who actually believe in democracy, at which point, progressives want a do-over with new judges.

