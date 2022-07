Mesa County RSVP is looking for volunteers age 55 and older to help the Grand Junction-based organization meet its mission to strengthen the community. Volunteers are needed to help at the emergency room and outpatient surgery departments at Community Hospital; membership at the Senior Recreation Center; and cooking, playing games and security at Karis. Tourism ambassadors also are needed at the Grand Junction Visitors Center.

