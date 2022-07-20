ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Harlingen PD searching for man accused of burglary

By Gaby Moreno
 1 day ago

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) – The Harlingen Police Department is searching for a man with active warrants.

Harlingen PD is asking for information on the whereabouts of Justin Michael Esparza, 32.

Esparza has active warrants for theft and three counts of burglary of a building, according to a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harlingen PD at 956-216-5940. Calls can remain anonymous through the Harlingen Area Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.

