Harlingen PD searching for man accused of burglary

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) – The Harlingen Police Department is searching for a man with active warrants.

Harlingen PD is asking for information on the whereabouts of Justin Michael Esparza, 32.

Esparza has active warrants for theft and three counts of burglary of a building, according to a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harlingen PD at 956-216-5940. Calls can remain anonymous through the Harlingen Area Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.

