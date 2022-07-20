ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Abbott Elementary’ Cast Reacts to Emmy Nominations: ‘Crying, Shaking, and Throwing Up’

By Robert Yaniz Jr.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 1 day ago

Judging by the sheer volume of TV , it seems more challenging than ever for any series to stand out. So when a new show cracks into the Emmy nominations, it’s perhaps more impressive than ever. Such is the case with ABC comedy Abbott Elementary , which received seven nominations at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards . Series creator and lead actor Quinta Brunson shared an emotional reaction upon hearing the news.

‘Abbott Elementary’ debuted on ABC in 2021

US actors (L-R) Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams and Lisa Ann Walter attend the premiere of “Abbott Elementary” at The Disney Studios – Lot in Burbank, California on December 4, 2021. | Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

In recent years, the mockumentary style has crept into network sitcoms. Shows like The Office prove just how effective a comedy can be when it pulls back the veil on what’s happening behind the scenes with a show’s characters. Abbott Elementary applies a similar approach to the fictional Willard R. Abbott Elementary School.

A predominantly Black school in Philadelphia, Abbott Elementary is consistently underfunded. And the show explores the difficulties the teachers — including Brunson’s Janine Teagues — face while trying to educate their students. Debuting midseason in December 2021, Abbott Elementary quickly became a favorite among critics, translating to awards love.

Creator Quinta Brunson and stars react to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Emmy nominations

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/9wp2iWdOmBo?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

With the 2022 Emmy nominations, Abbott Elementary received attention primarily for its ensemble cast. Brunson herself is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Tyler James Williams landed a nod for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. And both Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph are up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

“Crying shaking and throwing up has new meaning to me because I real life did all three,” Brunson wrote on her Twitter account soon after the nominations were announced. “Still speechless. Congrats to the entire staff and cast of Abbott Elementary . And I want to share this moment with all of the people who watch and love the show. Emmy nominated, baby!”

Speaking to EW , Brunson called it “an honor,” adding, “Creating this show has been the greatest gift and to have it recognized in this way is the dream.” Ralph, a Tony Award-winning actor known, also spoke to the publication. “I am so deeply honored and completely overwhelmed with an abundance of gratitude that comes with this recognition,” she said.

In addition, Abbott Elementary earned Emmy nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series. And Brunson is up for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for the show’s pilot. Wendy O’Brien also secured a nod for Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series.

‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 2 premieres in fall 2022

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qXjYh262KXk?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

While the Emmy nods are exciting, easily the best news for fans came not on Emmy nomination morning but back in March 2022. With Abbott Elementary buoyed by critical acclaim and consistent ratings, ABC renewed the show for a second season.

With presumably the entire cast returning, Abbott Elementary Season 2 debuts on September 21, 2022. The season’s plotline remains a mystery, but fans will no doubt be tuning in to see where Brunson takes the show next. Until then, perhaps it will pick up a few Emmys before its return.

RELATED: ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 2 Has a New Writer With the Same Name as 1 Character

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Nope Movie Star Steven Yeun Keeps in Touch With The Walking Dead Cast

Nearly six years after his character's death on The Walking Dead, actor Steven Yeun hasn't lost touch with his former co-stars. For the first six seasons of the AMC horror drama about to air its final episodes, Yeun played fan-favorite zombie apocalypse survivor Glenn Rhee, exiting with his character's death in the controversial Season 7 premiere. Yeun's post-Walking Dead career earned him critical acclaim for roles in such films as Burning and Minari, which made the 38-year-old the first Asian American actor to be nominated for the Best Actor Oscar. On July 22, Yeun appears opposite Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer in Jordan Peele's sci-fi horror Nope, playing the role of former child star turned Western-themed park owner Ricky "Jupe" Park.
MOVIES
UPI News

'Shameless' alum Shanola Hampton to star in NBC's 'Found' drama

July 21 (UPI) -- NBC has announced it ordered to series, Found, a new one-hour drama starring Shameless alum Shanola Hampton. Also featuring Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, Karan Oberoi, Kelli Williams and Mark-Paul Gosselaar, the show follows public relations specialist Gabi Mosely who works to bring missing people home.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Person
Tyler James Williams
Outsider.com

Fall TV 2022: See Every Premiere Date

Fall is quickly approaching, and it’s near time for pumpkin spice lattes and new TV. CBS, ABC, NBC, the CW, and Fox have all released their schedule for Fall 2022 TV dates and debuts. The CW’s “DC ‘s Stargirl” is returning for season 3 at 8 p.m. on Wednesday,...
TV SERIES
The Verge

Desus and Mero are over

Duo Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, who established one of the top comedy brands of the decade with their podcast Bodega Boys and their eponymous show on Showtime, are well and truly done. Desus and Mero, otherwise known as Daniel Baker and Joel Martinez, respectively, are arguably the biggest...
TV SERIES
TMZ.com

Lil Rel Howery Calls Out Tristan Thompson at ESPY Awards

Tristan Thompson was put on BLAST at the ESPY Awards by Lil Rel Howery, as he told one Olympian with a Kardashian-sounding name to steer clear of the guy. The ESPYs were full of laughs from athletes Wednesday night at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, and Lil Rel didn't hold back when he got on mic and congratulated snowboarder and 2-time Olympic gold medalist, Chloe Kim.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Nominations#Emmy Awards#Emmys#Abc#The Disney Studios#Getty Images#The Office
Herbie J Pilato

A Look Back at a Few TV Classics

In the history of television, there are many terrific shows that are considered classics. Here is a look at a few of them. 1] Bewitched (ABC, 1964-1974): The most magical supernatural situation comedy of all time. Elizabeth Montgomery as Samantha, the witch-with-a-twitch, is nothing less than adorable.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

145K+
Followers
109K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy