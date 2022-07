Applications will be accepted through Aug. 5 for a steering committee that will help develop a pedestrian and bicycle master plan for Grand Junction. “Members of the community who want to help shape active transportation for the City of Grand Junction are welcome to apply for the new steering committee,” said Felix Landry, community development planning supervisor. “This is an opportunity for community members of all abilities to guide improvements to the pedestrian and bicycle experience whether you travel by bike lanes, sidewalks or trails for fun or for work.”

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO