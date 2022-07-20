Grand Junction Greyhound bus stop relocated

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new construction project is aimed at making Clifton more attractive and not only to residents. I spoke with Mesa County Commissioner about the recently approved $83,100 agreement design for enhancement improvements to mile marker 37 exit. Davis said, “we want this to be a beautiful site that represents the Grand Valley as it is. Right now its un-landscaped with weeds it’s not a very appealing exit.”
Colorado is known for having bad drivers and the latest driver survey from the Colorado Department of Transportation might explain why. CDOT conducted its annual driver survey where drivers self-report their driving habits without any fear of recourse or consequences for whatever bad behavior they may admit. The survey was sent to 5,000 randomly selected residential addresses but was completed by only 866 people. The margin of error is reported to be +/- 4.3%.
Like many states, one of the most frequent traffic violations in Colorado is speeding. We asked you about which traffic violations you feel you see the most while driving in the Grand Valley. Mesa County sits at #12 on the list of counties with the most fatal traffic accidents according...
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) Patrons of Mesa Mall questioned whether or not there are protocols in place when they found some stores had locked their doors, while others were operating like business as usual. Mesa Mall did decline questions from KREX reporters, however, they did issue a statement stating “the...
An annual event celebrating moose is set for July 30 atop the Grand Mesa east of Grand Junction. Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the U.S. Forest Service have scheduled the 12th annual Grand Mesa Moose Day for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Forest Service Visitor Center located at 20090 Baron Lake Drive off Colorado State Highway 65.
MESA COUNTY, Colo. — Republican Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters appears to be testing the limits of a judge who could send her to jail. Peters sent an early morning email on Wednesday to nearly all county clerks letting them know she was seeking a hand recount of the primary that she lost last month.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - So far this year we have reached eight days of triple digit temperatures and today is no exception. So, how are residents expected to cool off? Well, where I come from the city offers multiple places known as “cooling stations” for residents who need to beat the heat. But, as I found out not a lot of people in Grand Junction have heard of this summertime necessity.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department has reported a possible shooting threat at Mesa Mall made. The threat was made via Facebook and police are currently investigating if the threat is legitimate. J.C. Penny’s has reportedly been evacuated. Some businesses have closed for the day due...
Grand Junction loves dogs, but not everybody understands exactly what the law says about keeping dogs on a leash. Take an evening drive or walk through just about any Grand Junction neighborhood and you will see many people taking a walk with their dogs. Most of the time, the dogs are leashed - as they should be. Take a walk in a park and you're likely to see most dogs are being restrained. Even without leash laws, common sense would dictate the wisdom of keeping a pet under control and safe from neighborhood traffic.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction Police are investigating a body found on the 700 block of Independent Avenue around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officers said that the body was reported via a 911 call, and that they found a man dead near the edge of the water upon arrival.
MESA COUNTY, Colo. — If democracy is not enough incentive to vote, maybe $122 will help. Mesa County is one of a handful of counties that still has to give money back to residents when it collects too much. That's because of TABOR, the Taxpayer Bill of Rights. Normally,...
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department reports that officers responded to a 911 call about a stabbing at Hawthorne Park on Monday. The victim was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with life threatening injuries. According to witnesses, a suspect was reportedly arrested at the scene of the crime, but no information has been released regarding the suspect’s identity.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) – The Grand Junction Police Department reported that during their investigation on July 18th involving the Mesa Mall shooting threat. They were made aware of an ongoing issue involving a male subject, who has been harassing employees and patrons. The male subject has been described as approximately 6’2” tall, 240 pounds in his mid-20s, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Tens of thousands of negatives from Grand Junction, Colorado photographer Robert Grant have been recently discovered. These images capture trains and railroad workers from Western Colorado. Robert Grant Photos of Western Colorado. Robert Grant served as a photographer at the Daily Sentinel from the late 1930s until his retirement in...
Mesa County RSVP is looking for volunteers age 55 and older to help the Grand Junction-based organization meet its mission to strengthen the community. Volunteers are needed to help at the emergency room and outpatient surgery departments at Community Hospital; membership at the Senior Recreation Center; and cooking, playing games and security at Karis. Tourism ambassadors also are needed at the Grand Junction Visitors Center.
