Grand Junction Greyhound bus stop relocated

Grand Junction loves dogs, but not everybody understands exactly what the law says about keeping dogs on a leash. Take an evening drive or walk through just about any Grand Junction neighborhood and you will see many people taking a walk with their dogs. Most of the time, the dogs are leashed - as they should be. Take a walk in a park and you're likely to see most dogs are being restrained. Even without leash laws, common sense would dictate the wisdom of keeping a pet under control and safe from neighborhood traffic.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO