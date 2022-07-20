ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Colfax one of the most dangerous streets for walkers

By Carly Moore
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4amK3z_0glhyOAX00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — On Tuesday, a pedestrian was hit by a driver on Colfax Avenue at Columbine Street and was sent to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the car took off.

FOX31 has been looking into the numbers. They show Colfax is one of the most dangerous streets in Denver.

According to Denver’s Crash Data Dashboard , 25% of all deadly crashes in the City of Denver have been with pedestrians. Colfax was the street with the most deadly crashes in Denver so far this year, but those numbers don’t count recent crashes.

“It happens pretty much every day,” Terry Williams said. He was a witness to the crash on Columbine.

Driver wanted in deadly hit-and-run at Colfax and Colorado

So far in July alone, Denver Police say there have been five people hit by cars just this month in the city, and three of those reports were on Colfax.

“He was trying to cross the street and got clipped by a car and the car kept going, and a result of that, he just kind of flipped and twisted around and hit his head on the concrete,” Williams said.

In Tuesday’s crash, the person was seriously hurt but is expected to survive.

Walkers along Colfax Avenue say they don’t feel safe

However, the story ends differently in dozens of other crashes with pedestrians so far this year.

“There’s so much going on in the streets that you have to be careful. I think Colfax here is one of the worst intersections up and down. Colfax is one of the worst, I think to even cross the street. I don’t feel safe unless I’m looking the driver in the eye,” Deborah Velazquez said.

Denver area among few metros where real wages rose

Velazquez walks everywhere, and so does Nolan Flowers. They said they’re extra vigilant.

“Every day? About 5 miles, maybe 6 miles,” Flowers said. “Oh no, I wouldn’t say I would feel safe and stuff. I just probably try to get to where I’m going kind of the quickest way I guess.”

“There’s time to text when you get to where you’re going,” said Justin, who rides his bike around but stays off busy streets.

“There’s blame to go all around. People walking around trying to cross the street with their cell phones out. People driving trying to get directions looking at their cell phone,” Velazquez said.

Could the East Colfax BRT project help?

Businesses along Colfax said they have seen people get hit by cars frequently. Mark Whistler hopes Denver’s plan for the East Colfax Corridor Bus Rapid Transit project will help.

The BRT would be a center-running bus along Colfax, meaning there would just be one lane of cars in each direction and single-direction station platforms to board the buses in the center of the road.

“Over the past seven years, we have definitely seen quite a few pedestrian-car crashes,” Whistler said. “Especially with the high school right across the street. That’s the hugest, heaviest traffic flow of any part in a five-block radius of Colfax here, for sure. We have hundreds of students that cross the street, and a lot of them use Colfax and it is dangerous.”

Bystander wounded in Denver Police shooting hires lawyers

There was community feedback taken on the project in 2021, but right now, it’s in the engineering and design phase.

“I think that the BRT is a great solution. It will help control the flow of pedestrians and also traffic and make it a lot safer for everybody,” Whistler said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 4

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver motorcycle officer crashes on I-25

DENVER — A Denver Police Department motorcycle officer has been involved in a crash on northbound I-25 downtown. The Colorado Department of Transportation first reported the single-vehicle crash just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday on northbound I-25 at 23rd Avenue. Kurt Barnes, a spokesperson for DPD, confirmed a motorcycle officer...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Columbine, CO
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
CBS Denver

Car crashes over curb, rolls over in the yard of Denver home

A car with major damage was in the yard of a home Thursday morning. Denver police responded to the scene on Monaco Parkway just after 2 a.m.The person driving the car was seriously injured and was rushed to the hospital. Home security video shows the vehicle going over the curb near 1st and Monaco, crashing into the home's yard and narrowly missing the home. The car rolled and uprooted a tree in the front yard before finally coming to a stop in a neighboring yard. The homeowner told CBS4 that the car was just feet away from their daughter's bedroom.Copter4 was above the scene while police and a tow company responded to the vehicle in the 200 block of Monaco between E 1st Ave and E 2nd Ave. CBS4's Justin Adams was also at the scene when the damaged car was on the tow truck lift, when he was able to see the severe damage to it up close. No one else was injured in the crash. Police are investigating what happened leading up to the crash.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#Dangerous Streets#Real Wages#Crash Data Dashboard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sentinelcolorado.com

EDITORIAL: As warned, Aurora’s homeless camping ban isn’t deterring campers

If you haven’t noticed fewer homeless people camping along Aurora streets, in vacant lots and across the region’s vast open spaces, it’s because the city’s new much-ballyhooed ban on homeless camping is only moving people around and not into shelters or out of the city, according to homeless outreach workers.
AURORA, CO
FOX31 Denver

Law may require Denver Police to release shooting video

DENVER (KDVR) — After Denver police officers wounded six bystanders when they shot a suspect in a downtown crowd, the department acknowledged that body camera video captured the incident. But when will it be released to the public?. On Wednesday, the Denver Police Department held a news conference and...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

State Capitol reopens after bomb threat

DENVER — The Colorado Capitol was reopened for entry after being evacuated Wednesday due to a bomb threat. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said just before 1 p.m. that the building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution while they investigated whether the threat received by another agency was credible.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

After a month in a hospital, bicyclist struck in hit & run going home

Bicyclist Greg Johnson is headed home Thursday to continue a long recovery, while the driver of the car that hit him remains free. It could take years until he's able to do the things he likes to do. "When I asked the surgeon that was doing all the work on my leg, would I be able to ride a bike, he said, 'First, you need to worry about learning how to walk.'"Johnson has 21 broken bones, including an upper leg bone that shattered into about forty pieces. He now has rods in his back and pelvis. His fitness before the crash...
GOLDEN, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy