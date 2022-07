Yesterday, Samsung confirmed the date of its next Galaxy Unpacked event, during which it is expected to unveil new earbuds, smartwatches and foldable smartphones. Having led with an unambiguous teaser, 'Unfold Your World', and an animation of the Galaxy Z Flip4, it has now announced its 'biggest reserve offer ever'. Unfortunately, the offer only applies to those living in the US, as has been the case with the company's past promotions.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO