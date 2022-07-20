ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quakertown, PA

Norchester repeats as Region 2 champion with Geib’s one-hit shutout of Quakertown

By Jeff Stover
Mercury
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleQUAKERTOWN >> Economy of pitcher utilization is a key ingredient come American Legion baseball tournament time. Outstanding performances also pays big dividends. Together, they were key to continuing Norchester’s current successful run. The Bulldogs effectively defended their Pa. Region Two championship Tuesday, blanking host Quakertown 3-0 in the...

www.pottsmerc.com

Comments / 0

 

suburbanonesports.com

Souderton Trio Commits to Play Collegiate Scoller

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, Souderton senior Katie Pazdziorko, Avery Nogami & Kaitlyn DiCandilo were recognized for committing to continue their soccer careers at the collegiate level. To view photos of the event by Keith Clemens Photography, please click on the following link: https://solsports.zenfolio.com/p315589754. Kaitlyn DiCandilo – Shippensburg University (Soccer)...
SOUDERTON, PA
Mercury

West Chester woman, 75, to be inducted into Triathlon Hall of Fame

A Chester County woman will be inducted into the USA Triathlon Hall of Fame at a ceremony next month. Lesley Cens-McDowell, 75, of West Chester, will be inducted along with Gwen Jorgensen, the Olympic Gold Medalist in 2016; Laura Bennett, a two-time Olympian and Robert Plant, another Olympian. The event...
WEST CHESTER, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Morning Briefing: Snake strangling owner shot by police; County giving out bonuses to new hires; Ex-Eagles backing ‘Celebrity Football’

Good Morning. Here are some of the top stories from around the region. Today is expected to be the hottest day of our ongoing heat wave. Expect the temperature to hit about 98 degrees with the sun beating down from a cloudless sky. As with any time it gets this humid, there may be a pop-up thunderstorm later this afternoon.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Phoenixville Doctor Named PA Chiropractor of the Year

PHOENIXVILLE PA – Phoenixville chiropractor Dr. Jeffrey Snyder of Snyder Family Chiropractic, 1003 Egypt Rd. Bdlg. A, has been named 2022 Pennsylvania Chiropractor of the Year by the Pennsylvania Chiropractic Association, it recently announced. Snyder also was honored with the association’s 2022 Service Award, it said. The association...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Columbia, Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Berks; Bucks; Carbon; Chester; Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Delaware; Franklin; Fulton; Lackawanna; Lancaster; Lebanon; Lehigh; Luzerne; Monroe; Montgomery; Montour; Northampton; Northumberland; Perry; Philadelphia; Pike; Schuylkill; Wayne; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BERKS BUCKS CARBON CHESTER COLUMBIA CUMBERLAND DAUPHIN DELAWARE FRANKLIN FULTON LACKAWANNA LANCASTER LEBANON LEHIGH LUZERNE MONROE MONTGOMERY MONTOUR NORTHAMPTON NORTHUMBERLAND PERRY PHILADELPHIA PIKE SCHUYLKILL WAYNE YORK
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lafayette.edu

Principal Harrison Bailey ’95 makes students’ mental health a priority

Under Bailey's leadership, Liberty High School has developed a leading-edge wellness center and programming that addresses traumatic stress Twitter. Pennsylvania Secondary School Principal of the Year. Co-founder of the Multicultural Student Leadership Conference. Frequent speaker on race and equity, and motivational leadership. Harrison Bailey III ’95 may be described as...
EASTON, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Slate Belt Butchery to Expand into Iconic New Tripoli Butcher Shop This Fall

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania _ Partners Scott Carey of Easton and Mike Schnalzer of Slate Belt Butchery LLC in Saylorsburg have purchased Hartman’s Butcher Shop off of Route 309 in New Tripoli and plan to reopen it this fall after completing some work. The 6,000-square-foot butcher shop closed in early July 2021 when its owner, Dennis Hartman, retired.
NEW TRIPOLI, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Vehicle crashes on Route 22 in Palmer

PALMER TWP., Pa. - A crash closed part of Route 22 in Northampton County for about an hour early Thursday morning. One vehicle was involved in the wreck around 4:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes just before the 25th Street/Route 248 exit in Palmer Township, said emergency dispatchers. Two people...
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
Mercury

Holy Family School in Phoenixville marks centennial

PHOENIXVILLE — Archbishop Nelson Perez of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia was the honored guest as Holy Family School celebrated 100 years of providing Catholic education to the area. Archbishop Perez presided during a Mass and spoke to the students, who participated in a procession from the school to St....
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Philadelphia attorney appointed Chair of PA Turnpike Commission

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) elected a new Chair to the five-member governing body Tuesday. Philadelphia attorney Wadud Ahmad, a founding partner in the Philadelphia law firm Ahmad Zaffarese LLC, was appointed to the commission in September 2020. Ahmad said he will be working to adapt the organization to changes in […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Severe Storms Could Bring Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes On Monday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Severe storms are possible Monday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches the area. The atmosphere will be unstable with highs near 90 and dew points in the 70s. Southeastern PA has been upgraded to a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe storms. Damaging winds top concern. Heavy rainfall also a threat. Join me at noon. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/LImeX9kBJ2 — Llarisa Abreu (@LlarisaAbreu) July 18, 2022 Southeastern Pennsylvania has been upgraded to a Slight Risk for severe weather. South Jersey and Delaware are under a Marginal Risk. It will be uncomfortably muggy, hot, summer day. As the front approaches, isolated storms will form near the Lehigh Valley and slowly move eastward to the Shore. The window for storms is 4 p.m. to midnight. These will be slow moving storms that can produce 60 mph damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and torrential downpours that could lead to brief flash flooding. Have a safety plan ready for you and your family. Make sure kids know what to do if you are not at home and give special care to pets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mercury

Storms drench region, and more likely through today

Mother Nature has finally delivered. The prowling nocturnal storms late Saturday and early Sunday brought a much-needed drink to lawns and gardens in Berks County, ending any immediate brownout threat. Storms remain in the forecast through Monday before sunny and hot conditions resume for the rest of the week with...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

