Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver has been known to be one of the stingiest owners in the NBA. The latest story from Goran Dragic further reinforces that. Goran Dragic has always been one of those guys right at the cusp of All-Star contention. He made it once with the Miami Heat back in 2018 but nearly made it four years earlier with the Phoenix Suns. He eventually fell short, but revealed in a recent interview on popular Slovenian podcast Dvokorak that Sarver was ecstatic that his player missed out on the accolade rather than feel disappointed:

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO