Hibbing, MN - Several local entities want to hear from the community as they consider creating a rental licensing code. Renters and Landlords are invited to fill out a survey the city, fire department, police department and HRA of Hibbing are using to gather information. Those groups hope to use this survey to help create a way to hold both tenants and landlords accountable while also addressing their needs. The survey is available through August 18 online or in person at the library.

HIBBING, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO