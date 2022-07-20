ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville Stables Offering Free Therapeutic Horse Riding for Veterans

By Ryan O'Bryan
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The men and women who make the commitment to serve our country are some of the bravest humans on earth. To willingly sign up for duty with a branch of the armed forces knowing you very well could be sent to a war zone on the other side of the planet...

wkdq.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
99.5 WKDQ

Evansville Vet Office Warns of Sugar Substitute That Can Be Poisonous For Dogs to Ingest

If you're giving your dogs peanut butter or other treats that may be sweet, you'll want to keep an eye out for this ingredient. I've heard before that some peanut butter can contain an artificial sweetener called xylitol, and that if your peanut butter has this ingredient it's best to not give it to your dog. However, I recently learned that xylitol has another name it's going by.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Evansville, IN
Pets & Animals
warricknews.com

Newburgh Mercantile brings new wares downtown

Downtown Newburgh is notable for its wealth of local shops lining its narrow streets, ranging from clothing to soap to candles and nearly any other assorted item in between. The neighborhood boasts one of the highest concentrations of local businesses in the county and a large breadth of old buildings, giving the whole area a sense of architectural distinction. While many of these businesses are staples of the area with long-standing histories in the town, new establishments do come and go on occasion, with The Newburgh Mercantile being one of the newest additions.
NEWBURGH, IN
99.5 WKDQ

EVSC Announces End of Federal Waiver Providing Free Meals to All Evansville Students

Although this announcement means the end of free meals being offered to every student, I still like to think of it as good news. Maybe I'm just trying to take a "glass-half-full" approach, but to me, this announcement means that we are continuing to get back to normal. Over the past couple of years, a lot of families - more than usual - needed those free meals, we're now getting to a point where that need isn't quite as great.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Equestrian#Veterans
99.5 WKDQ

Southern Indiana Native Has Roles in ‘Stranger Things’, New Film ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’

Who knew the Interstate 64 corridor between the Evansville metro and Louisville would have such a strong Stranger Things connection? The answer is nobody. But it really does. The fourth season of the wildly popular Netflix series features a 10-year-old actress named Elizabeth Howlett in the second episode. Well now we've learned that an actress from right here in the tri-state is also a member of the Stranger Things cast.
99.5 WKDQ

Southern Indiana Students Named 2022 McDonald’s Agriculture Scholarship Award Recipients

The owners/operators of local McDonald's restaurants in and around the Southern Indiana area continue to do great things for our communities. I've written several articles over the past couple of years about how they give away - among other things - food, drinks, and awards to our military veterans, first responders, and teachers. Well, they are back at it, this time recognizing a couple of exceptional students with a little extra money to help towards their college education.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Town of Chandler, IN Issues Voluntary Water Conservation Order

The town of Chandler, Indiana has issued an order that could affect how you use water in your home. It has been very hot and dry over the past few weeks, here in Southern Indiana. On July 6th, Warrick County declared a burn ban "until conditions improve." While we have seen a little rain, since then, the burn ban remains in effect. According to Warrick County Emergency Management Agency's Facebook Post on July 19th:
CHANDLER, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
PTSD
104.1 WIKY

Waivers For Free Lunch Will End Soon

Two years of free lunches for all Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation students is coming to and end. The United States Department of Agriculture waived lunch fees during the pandemic. Students that meet the requirements for free or reduced meals last year will still qualify through September 9th then will have...
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Cat with Adorable Beauty Mark Will Steal Your Heart [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. My name is Avalon and it’s a pleasure to meet you! I’m one of the longest residents over at River Kitty and have been in the care of VHS since December 21st. Wow, right? Maybe everyone is intimidated by my beauty and grace, as I’ve been told I resemble Cindy Crawford and Marylin Monroe (it’s the beauty mark.) I really do enjoy being pet and admired, but snoozing in a cat tower is my absolute favorite! If you want to meet me, you can find me at River Kitty Cat Cafe in downtown Evansville. My adoption fee is only $25 until July 31st, which includes my spay, microchip, and vaccinations. Don’t be shy, I think you’ll find I’m more down to earth than you think!
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Camper sitting on sandbar in Ohio River

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has happened again. A vehicle parked on a sandbar in the Ohio River in Evansville is causing a buzz on social media. This time, it’s a camper. A handful of years ago, it was a pick up truck. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers...
99.5 WKDQ

Evansville Women’s Hospital Providing Snuggle Station for Parents of Littles at the County Fairs

Deaconess Women's Hospital is providing something to help parents of little ones when out at the county fairs this year. At the Warrick County Fair and Vanderburgh County Fairs this year, Deaconess Women's Hospital announced they will be providing a Snuggle Station each evening from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM. So what is a Snuggle Station? It's a place where moms can go to feed their babies, get a break from the heat, and change diapers.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Mystery Camper Shows Up on a Sandbar in the Middle of an Indiana River

There are so many questions and not many answers. Every few years, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers come to the Evansville riverfront to dredge the bottom of the Ohio River along Dress Plaza on Riverside Drive. This stretch of the river is designated as a Federal Navigation Channel for barge traffic and must maintain a depth of at least nine feet to keep barges from getting stuck in the middle of the river. The result is a long sandbar, or "pumpout" as it is commonly referred to because they literally suck the sand and other sediments from the bottom of the river and "pump it out" at another location, that becomes a popular destination for area boaters to dock and enjoy a day on the river.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy