2-year-old boy found dead in north Charlotte retention pond, police report says
CHARLOTTE — Detectives are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was found dead in a north Charlotte retention pond Tuesday night, according to a police report.
Authorities tweeted about the death investigation on Tumbling Brook Lane off Reames Road at around 9:50 p.m.
Prior to police arriving at the scene, the child’s mother reported her son missing from their home just before 8 p.m., according to the police report. A short time later, the child was found in a nearby pond and taken to a hospital where he was confirmed dead.
No further information has been released as authorities are still investigating.
