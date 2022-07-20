ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2-year-old boy found dead in north Charlotte retention pond, police report says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
CMPD generic (WSOC)

CHARLOTTE — Detectives are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was found dead in a north Charlotte retention pond Tuesday night, according to a police report.

Authorities tweeted about the death investigation on Tumbling Brook Lane off Reames Road at around 9:50 p.m.

Prior to police arriving at the scene, the child’s mother reported her son missing from their home just before 8 p.m., according to the police report. A short time later, the child was found in a nearby pond and taken to a hospital where he was confirmed dead.

No further information has been released as authorities are still investigating.

Return to this story for updates.

