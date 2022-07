Ten things Chuck Leavell loves about Macon and Central Georgia. Chuck Leavell just may be Central Georgia’s finest import. The Alabama native arrived in Macon in 1969 as a young, hungry musician. By way of the Allman Brothers Band, he made a name for himself as a sought-after pianist, multi-talented artist and extraordinarily gifted composer. If being discovered wasn’t enough, he also met the love of his life, Rose Lane White, who, at the time, worked as an office assistant at Capricorn Records. Fast forward nearly 50 years since, and the Leavells continue to call Central Georgia home.

MACON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO