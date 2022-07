SAN ANTONIO – A one-year-old pitbull decided to make friends with a porcupine one day, resulting in hundreds of quills piercing his face. Nugget was put on the city shelter’s euthanasia list earlier this month when his foster parent decided to rescue him and save his life. The shelter describes Nugget as playful with high energy. His curiosity caused him to be taken to an overnight emergency clinic to remove the quills.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO