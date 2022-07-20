ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Lawrence eyes plastic bag ban

By Matthew Johnstone, Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ixPoK_0glhvuVi00

LAWRENCE ( KSNT ) – The City of Lawrence is considering a ban on single-use plastic bags, on Tuesday night.

Commission members and the public discussed the decision on the night of July 19. The City Council received the recently approved recommendation from the Sustainability Advisory Board to ban single-use bags and roll out an educational campaign about the bag’s effect on the environment.

The ordinance would cover grocery stores, restaurants and shops that provide single-use plastic bags. The City of Lawrence previously looked into making a change away from plastic bags back in 2018. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and new state regulations, the plan didn’t go anywhere. The discussion on Tuesday night addressed several concerns, including the difference between a plastic bag ban vs. a plastic bag fee.

Topeka’s City Council is looking for community input on 2023 budget

No action was taken though. The Commission wants to give their legal team time to look through the proposal: More information on signage clarification for businesses and what enforcement could look like.

“I’m not so sure about the ban, either way,” said Yoav Gillath, Lawrence resident. “I’d have to see how it’s really done policy wise, whether it’s creating exceptions for people on wick or snap, because these are pretty important fiscal considerations that have to go in. But generally I’m pretty in favor of aggressive action to combat the climate crisis.”

If Lawrence does pass the ordinance in its current state, the changes would take effect nine months later.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Topeka’s City Council is looking for community input on 2023 budget

TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Tuesday night’s Topeka City Council meeting, the first look at the 2023 budget is revealed. Following in the steps of other successful cities, Topeka leaders have decided, this year, to adopt an “outcome” based budget. This budget’s main focus is to invest in infrastructure, continue to commit to developing neighborhoods and public safety, strategically invest towards quality of life and create good governance and improve fiscal stability.
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Downtown Lawrence Summer Sale set for all day Thursday

What’s in a name? Though it’s been rebranded as the Summer Sale, the event formerly called the Sidewalk Sale will return to downtown Lawrence Thursday. The name change is largely to set the right expectations for customers, said Sally Zogry, executive director of Downtown Lawrence Inc. — and customers should expect most sales to be indoors.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Society
Lawrence, KS
Government
City
Topeka, KS
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
Society
WIBW

Kansas civic groups appeal decision to allow bills to stand as constitutional

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Civic groups from around the Sunflower State have appealed the decision of the Court of Appeals to allow two Kansas bills to stand as constitutional. Kansas Appleseed says on Monday, July 18, along with the League of Women Voters of Kansas, Loud Light and the Topeka Independent Living Resource Center, it appealed the Kansas Court of Appeals’ April decision in League of Women Voters v. Schwab.
TOPEKA, KS
PLANetizen

Missouri Criminalizes Sleeping Outside

A Missouri law passed late last month bans outdoor sleeping on state land, which critics say effectively criminalizes homelessness. According to an article by Kacen Bayless and Anna Spoerre in The Kansas City Star, “Public protests have called for Kansas City to find better, long-term solutions to housing the city’s approximate 2,000 people without homes.” The authors add that “The law, which goes into effect Jan. 1, also requires local governments to financially support services like mental health treatments and short-term housing.”
MISSOURI STATE
KSNT News

Blue-green algae watch lifted from Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The blue-green algae watch has been lifted from Lake Shawnee according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Lake Shawnee has been under either a blue-green algae watch or warning since sewage leaked into the water and blue-green algae was discovered back in early June. Now, KDHE says the water is safe again.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Bags#Single Use Plastic#The City Council#Commission
KSNT News

Ukrainian refugees welcomed by Topeka 501 schools

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With summer nearing its end, one Kansas school district is preparing to welcome Ukrainian refugees to class this fall. This year, 20 children from Ukraine, refugees from the ongoing war with Russia, will attend Topeka Public Schools. They will go to Jardine Elementary, Jardine Middle School and Topeka High School. The district […]
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Amid rising job vacancies, Lawrence city manager’s recommended budget includes $4.2M for employee raises

One of the priorities in the city manager’s recommended budget is improving pay for city employees, and the budget allocates $4.2 million toward raises. The 2022 budget included $5 million to increase pay, and City Manager Craig Owens said the $4.2 million included in the recommended budget would conclude a multiyear plan to bring city wages to market-competitive rates. Owens named employee compensation as one of a few priorities in the budget.
KSNT News

Kansas cattleman indicted for financial crimes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A federal grand jury in Topeka has returned an indictment charging a Kansas cattleman with multiple alleged financial crimes. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas, Blaine Schurle, 26, of Barnes, KS was indicted on one count of criminal conversion, one count of forgery of United States obligations […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
KSNT News

Broken glass closes Topeka pool shortly after renovation efforts

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A pool in the capital city has been closed after vandalism was discovered, on Monday. According to Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, broken glass is present in the Oakland Pool located in the Oakland-Billard Park in Northeast Topeka. Due to the broken glass, the pool will need to be drained a refilled which will take at least two days. The pool will remain closed until it is refilled and the chemicals are balanced.
KSNT News

REMINDER: As temps rise, clean your AC units

TOPEKA (KSNT) – As temperatures rise to triple digits, now is the time to make sure your air conditioning unit is clean so it works efficiently. As the heat reaches its peak this weekend, your AC will be vital to your comfort and your safety. To keep the AC running properly, the unit needs to […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Mayor of Topeka chosen for global leadership initiative

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The mayor of Topeka has been selected to participate in a year-long education and professional development program that aims to improve the city’s leadership capabilities. Mayor Mike Padilla is one of 40 mayors from around the world chosen to participate in The Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative. The initiative wants to help […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas man indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas cattleman has been indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral without paying back the full loan amount. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says a federal grand jury in Topeka indicted a Kansas cattleman with one count of criminal conversion, one count of forgery of U.S. obligations or securities and one count of a false statement to a federally insured bank.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Number of Kansas counties at high COVID community level nearly triples

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The number of Kansas counties at a “high” COVID community level nearly tripled this week. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update Wednesday shows the seven-day average for new cases trending up throughout July, although the past few days reflect a slight downturn. However, the numbers of new cases still has all but 19 of the state’s 105 counties at a high incidence rate.
TOPEKA, KS
The Kansas City Beacon

Who are the candidates running for chairperson of the Johnson County Commission?

Johnson County’s elected leaders oversee a budget of $1.45 billion and set the direction for a sprawling county of more than 600,000 residents and growing. Governance is vested in the seven-member Johnson County Commission. Six members are elected from districts. The seventh member, the chairperson, is elected to represent the entire county and thus holds the most power. This position is up for election in 2022.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy