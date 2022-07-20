Saints officially sign cornerback Alontae Taylor
NEW ORLEANS, La. – Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced that the club has signed CB Alontae Taylor to a four-year contract.
Taylor, 6-0, 193, was the club’s second round draft choice (49 th overall) and a four-year contributor at Tennessee. The Manchester, Tenn. native appeared in 45 games with 31 starts and recorded 162 tackles (115 solo), a split sack, five stops for loss, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery for a touchdown, four interceptions, one returned 56 yards for a touchdown, 17 passes defensed and one blocked punt. In his final season in Knoxville, Taylor started all 12 games he appeared in and had a career-best 60 tackles, six pass breakups, two interceptions, an additional pick on a two-point conversion attempt and one forced fumble to be selected fourth-team All-SEC (Phil Steele).
