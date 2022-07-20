ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints officially sign cornerback Alontae Taylor

By Aileen Hnatiuk
WGNO
WGNO
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SY4Y2_0glhvp6500

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced that the club has signed CB Alontae Taylor to a four-year contract.

Taylor, 6-0, 193, was the club’s second round draft choice (49 th overall) and a four-year contributor at Tennessee. The Manchester, Tenn. native appeared in 45 games with 31 starts and recorded 162 tackles (115 solo), a split sack, five stops for loss, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery for a touchdown, four interceptions, one returned 56 yards for a touchdown, 17 passes defensed and one blocked punt. In his final season in Knoxville, Taylor started all 12 games he appeared in and had a career-best 60 tackles, six pass breakups, two interceptions, an additional pick on a two-point conversion attempt and one forced fumble to be selected fourth-team All-SEC (Phil Steele).

(New Orleans Saints Media Press Release)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNO

Former LSU Tigers rack up accolades in NBA Summer League

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU basketball players had some good moments over the course of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, including Trendon Watford being named the MVP of the championship game Sunday won by his Portland Trail Blazers. Watford had 19 points, seven rebounds and made 7-of-15...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

LSU Athletics Makes History After MLB Draft

LSU athletics achieved quite the feat after the 2022 MLB Draft, becoming the only school with a first round pick in the 2022 NFL, NBA and MLB drafts. This program has solidified themselves as a top school in each major sport, joining rare company. It all started with gifted cornerback...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
State
Tennessee State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
WGNO

Brian Kelly: 3 criteria to win starting QB job

“…That’s not gonna work,” exclaimed LSU head coach Brian Kelly when talking about detractors with quarterbacks competing for the starting job at LSU. However, Kelly did set aside three main ways Myles Brennan, Garrett Nussmeier, Jayden Daniels, or even Walker Howard can win the job in Fall Camp. For the answer broken down, click the […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

Drowning reported in Gulf near Front Beach Road

4 p.m. Update: This story has been updated with new information. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 52-year-old man died Monday afternoon in an apparent drowning in the Gulf of Mexico near Front Beach Road. Panama City Beach officials said the incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. near the 10900 block of Front Beach […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#Nexstar Media Inc
WGNO

29-year-old man shot to death in New Orleans East: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a homicide in the New Orleans East area. According to NOPD, police responded to a call about a shooting in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway near the Downman Road exit. Reports show that when police arrived...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WGNO

Man shot in abdomen on Phillip Street in Central City

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Central City that left a man wounded and hospitalized Wednesday. Officers were made known of the incident just before 6:30 p.m. Police responded to the scene of the shooting that happened at the corner of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy