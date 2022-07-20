ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka Junior Golf crowns city champions

By Lainey Gerber
KSNT News
KSNT News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jj1F0_0glhvedK00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Seven golfers finished at the top of their age divisions to win the Topeka Junior Golf Association’s city championship.

The two-day tournament started at Lake Shawnee Golf Course on Monday, July 18, and ended at Cypress Ridge Golf Course on Tuesday.

Lane Workman won the boys’ 15-17 division. He shot a 71 both days to finish with a score of 142.

Avery Scott won the girls’ 15-17, shooting a 78 on day one and 81 on day two for a 159 total.

Ayden Valdivia won the boys’ 13-14, with an 83 on the first day and 84 on the second day for a 167 total.

Peyton Wright won the girls’ 13-14 age group, with a 49 on the first day and 52 the second day to finish at 101.

Brody Buessing won the boys’ 11-12 age group, shooting a 42 on day one and 49 on day two for a 91 total.

Addison Fletcher won the girls’ 12 and under division, with a 57 on both days for a 114 total. Avenley Head finished just behind with a 115 total.

Landon Lentz won the boys’ 9-10 group, shooting a 41 each day for an 82 overall.

Nikhil Rao won the boys’ 8 and under division, with a 45 on the first day and 43 on the second day for a total 88.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

ESU basketball alumnus signs pro deal

EMPORIA (KSNT)- Emporia State basketball product Brenden Van Dyke will continue his basketball career overseas. Van Dyke signed with CD Aguila San Miguel in El Salvador. Van Dyke battled through three knee surgeries in his short career at ESU. He averaged 7.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for the Hornets this past season.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Wamego’s Pierson, Gallagher commit to play DI softball

WAMEGO, KS (KSNT)- Two Wamego softball players will continue their careers at the DI level after high school. Maya Gallagher committed to play softball at Holy Cross in February. Now, Ashten Pierson announced she’ll attend Creighton. “I’ve worked hard my whole life to be at the next level to play softball,” Pierson said. “I’m just […]
WAMEGO, KS
KSNT News

Racially insensitive incident reported at Topeka sports complex

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An incident at a Topeka sports complex has a local youth basketball team looking for another place to play. It happened during a teenage league game at SportZone in South Topeka. A team of 8th graders, called “Power 4,” were seen wearing racially insensitive uniforms. The all-white team used names that are […]
KSNT News

Manhattan High alum selected in MLB Draft

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Manhattan High School graduate Cade Perkins was selected in the final day of the 2022 MLB Draft. Perkins graduated from MHS in the spring of 2022 and is committed to play baseball at Cowley County Community College. The San Francisco Giants selected Perkins in the 19th round...
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
KSNT News

Washburn baseball alum inks pro deal

TOPEKA (KSNT)- A Washburn baseball alum is going pro. Tyler Clark-Chiapparelli recently signed a contract to play in the Frontier League. Clark-Chiapparelli is joining the Trois-Rivieres Aigles in Quebec, Canada. He was a key piece in the 2022 Ichabod team that earned an NCAA tournament for the first time in program history. Clark-Chiapparelli played second […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Michael Beasley to join K-State TBT team

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Michael Beasley is joining K-State’s team for The Basketball Tournament coming up in Wichita, according to the team’s social media. The alumni basketball tournament takes place all over the country, with K-State’s group ‘Purple and Black’ playing in the Wichita regional July 22-27.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Jerome Tang lands first 2023 commit

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State basketball got another commit on Wednesday, but this player won’t join the team until next year. Point guard Dai Dai Ames is Jerome Tang’s first commitment from the Class of 2023. He announced his decision to play basketball at K-State on social media Wednesday afternoon. 247 Sports lists Ames as a 4-star recruit.
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
WIBW

Kansas locks up Redwine for another three years

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Stanley Redwine will be the head coach for KU’s Track and Field and Cross Country teams for several more years. The Jayhawks announced Redwine signed a three-year extension through the 2025 track and field season. Redwine just concluded his 22nd season at the helm for...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Emporia State introduces new athletic director

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State welcomed David Spafford as its new athletic director, speaking to the media for the first time Monday. Spafford comes from Regis University in Colorado, but spent time as a football coach at Manhattan High School and was on the Board of Directors for the Kansas Shrine Bowl, which took place […]
EMPORIA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT News

Royals selected Arkansas 3B in 3rd round

LOS ANGELES (KSNT) – The Royals selected Cayden Wallace, a third baseman from the University of Arkansas, with their second pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. The Royals picked Wallace with pick number 49 overall on Sunday night. Wallace hit .298 last spring at Arkansas, including 16 home runs....
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Royals select Gavin Cross in first round

LOS ANGELES (KSNT) – The Royals selected outfielder Gavin Cross with their first-round pick in the 2022 MLB draft. Cross comes to Kansas City after three seasons with Virginia Tech. Last spring he hit .328 with 17 home runs and 50 RBI in 57 games. In his college career Cross averaged .340 at the plate […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

‘Stranded in the City’ is this month’s Gage Park Blues Band

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Blues Society held their monthly Summertime Blues concert Wednesday evening at the Gage Park Amphitheater. This month’s band was Kansas City’s own, “Stranded in the City” band. The Kansas City-based group, performs an eclectic mix of original and cover music, drawing influences from the Chicano, funk, rock and soul legends. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Preview the $6 million in renovations coming to this Topeka museum

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Historical Society has nearly raised the $6 million needed for renovations to the Kansas Museum of History in Topeka. The Kansas Historical Foundation has raised 97% of the $6 million needed to install new exhibits in the Kansas Museum of History, which hasn’t seen any major changes since its opening approximately 35 years ago.
KSNT News

KU running back Devin Neal has second calling

ARLINGTON, Texas (KSNT)- Kansas running back Devin Neal says football is not his calling. Neal loves football, and says he’ll continue to play for as long as he loves the game. And he loves the game, but it’s not his calling. Neal told reporters at Big 12 media day in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday that his true passion is working with kids.
ARLINGTON, TX
KSNT News

Royals draft six pitchers in final day of MLB Draft

LOS ANGELES (KSNT) – The Royals focused on strong arms in rounds 11-20 at the MLB Draft. They drafted six pitchers, plus one two-way player:. Tommy Szczepanski, Round 19 Pick 565- Garber High School (MI) Austin Charles (TWP), Round 20 Pick 595- Stockdale High School (CA) Kansas City also...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Royals select 8 players on day 2 of MLB Draft

LOS ANGELES (KSNT)- The Royals made eight more selections on day two of the 2022 MLB Draft on Monday. On Sunday the Royals picked twice. They chose Gavin Cross in the first round and Cayden Wallace in the second round. On the second day, the Royals first selection was the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

KSNT News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy