Topeka Junior Golf crowns city champions
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Seven golfers finished at the top of their age divisions to win the Topeka Junior Golf Association’s city championship.
The two-day tournament started at Lake Shawnee Golf Course on Monday, July 18, and ended at Cypress Ridge Golf Course on Tuesday.
Lane Workman won the boys’ 15-17 division. He shot a 71 both days to finish with a score of 142.
Avery Scott won the girls’ 15-17, shooting a 78 on day one and 81 on day two for a 159 total.
Ayden Valdivia won the boys’ 13-14, with an 83 on the first day and 84 on the second day for a 167 total.
Peyton Wright won the girls’ 13-14 age group, with a 49 on the first day and 52 the second day to finish at 101.
Brody Buessing won the boys’ 11-12 age group, shooting a 42 on day one and 49 on day two for a 91 total.
Addison Fletcher won the girls’ 12 and under division, with a 57 on both days for a 114 total. Avenley Head finished just behind with a 115 total.
Landon Lentz won the boys’ 9-10 group, shooting a 41 each day for an 82 overall.
Nikhil Rao won the boys' 8 and under division, with a 45 on the first day and 43 on the second day for a total 88.
