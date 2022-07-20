ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The Roller Rink at Canalside returns

WGRZ TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBuffalo waterfront management group says the rink...

www.wgrz.com

WGRZ TV

Roller Rink at Canalside to open for 2nd season in August

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Waterfront Management Group announced Tuesday that the Roller Rink at Canalside is returning for a second season. The rink is set to open on August 12, 2022. “Every season at Canalside features a wide array of healthy, fun, and accessible options for the community...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Chicken Wing Restaurant in Buffalo Gets a New Location

Chicken wings are the number one food in Buffalo and Western New York. It’s a stereotypical food for this region but as fully embrace it. If you ask certain Buffalonians about where to get the best wings in town and you’ll usually get the same 4-5 answers. You can also find good to decent wings at literally dozens of restaurants in Western New York but a few do stand above the rest.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

10 Must See Concerts in Buffalo & WNY This August

Summer is the best time to be in Western New York, we tell ourselves. Temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Sunsets over the lake. Hanging out until 9:30 on a weekday. The sound of reggaeton blaring out of cars on the West Side. The sound of classic rock blaring out of cars in West Seneca. Festival food. Beer tents. Cargo shorts.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
jazzbuffalo.org

Jazz in Town: Return of Jazz Fests!

(Photo – catch emerging jazz artist Endea Owens at the Pappy Martin Legacy Masten Jazz Festival this weekend!) One thing we can all rejoice about is that the Summer of Jazz 2022 marks the return of a normal summer jazz festival season. It starts this Sunday with the Pappy Martin Legacy Masten Jazz Festival. Dust off your lawn chairs and get ready to hear great jazz outdoors!
INDIANA STATE
buffalorising.com

Enchanting Buffalo: 10 Starin Avenue

For anyone looking for a super unique property, unlike anything else in the city, 10 Starin Avenue might just be for you. This is the property that everyone wonders about as they pass by. The expansive cobblestone driveway is out of this world. It’s like stepping back in time, to an era that predates the overabundance of asphalt that we see today. When people actually cared about creating architecture that would withstand the tests of time, and standards of living.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Where to Get Birthday Freebies at Local Restaurants in WNY

It’s your birthday! And if you’re gonna party like it’s your birthday you should be taking full advantage of all the perks of being born. Luckily for you, places all across WNY want to treat you to some birthday freebies to help make your day extra special. From discounted meals to birthday shots, ~free~ never sounded so good.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Cooling Centers open to the public in Buffalo during extreme heat

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hot weather continues through the day and Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday places residents without air conditioning can go to cool down in the city. “We are seeing the hottest weather conditions so far this summer. The combination of high temperatures and extremely high humidity, will result in “real feel” conditions that feel like the mid- to upper-90s. These conditions will be particularly difficult for our elderly and young children,” Mayor Brown said. “It’s important for all our residents to take the necessary precautions to stay cool and hydrated, and please keep an eye on your vulnerable neighbors.”
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Frying up legendary Mumbo wings at the Broadway Market

​BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​Buffalo and chicken wings go hand-in-hand and a special pop-up at the Broadway Market is serving up a little bit of wing history to go along with it. It’s a wing Wednesday as we get a glimpse of an iconic Buffalo delicacy out at the Broadway Market.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The 7 Most Buffalo Sentences You Will Ever Read

This past weekend we celebrated all things Buffalo on 716 Day and there are many ways to celebrate the 716. From eating wings to watching a Buffalo Bills playoff win over New England replay, to going out and enjoying the sun on the shores of Lake Erie, Buffalonians celebrated all that is good about Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

22 Places with a Great Outdoor Patio & Fire Pit in WNY

Whether it’s a cool summer evening or a crisp fall day, something about a patio with a fire pit makes outdoor seating that much better. Knowing what the people like, these places are bringing the heat (pun intended). Grab your friends and some cocktails and cozy up at one of these outdoor patios with a fire pit in WNY.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Popular Buffalo Restaurant Closes

It’s been brought up before, but that’s because it’s true; the local food scene is one of the best parts about the City of Buffalo. It’s not only the amazing food that gets served, but the incredible locally-owned restaurants with dedicated staff that makes dining in the 716 an unmatched experience.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Arts For Healing

BUFFALO, N.Y. — All are invited to take part in Arts for Healing, a series of FREE events and activities that promote community building and healing through the expression of art. Arts for Healing is a collaboration of the Buffalo Public Schools, The Buffalo Urban League, Albright Knox, Burchfield Penny, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra along with many talented local artists. Activities pair local artists to guide activities in various art forms including theatre, poetry, painting, art projects and music. All events will help encourage students to freely express how they feel through and be creative with each art form.
BUFFALO, NY

