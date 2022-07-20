The Roller Rink at Canalside returns

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hot weather continues through the day and Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday places residents without air conditioning can go to cool down in the city. “We are seeing the hottest weather conditions so far this summer. The combination of high temperatures and extremely high humidity, will result in “real feel” conditions that feel like the mid- to upper-90s. These conditions will be particularly difficult for our elderly and young children,” Mayor Brown said. “It’s important for all our residents to take the necessary precautions to stay cool and hydrated, and please keep an eye on your vulnerable neighbors.”

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO