BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Several Brown Co. residents have reported the loss of the use of their computers after a pop-up scam attempted to extort money from them. Brown County Sheriff John Merchant says multiple residents have reported pop-up ads randomly appearing on their computer screens which then disable the entire computer. He said the ad notes the computer has been locked and disabled by Windows and gives a number to call in order to fix the issue.

BROWN COUNTY, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO