Click here to read the full article. “Succession” actress Sarah Snook and Australian comedian Demi Lardner have joined the cast of the upcoming Hulu animated comedy series “Koala Man.” Both were announced at the “Koala Man” panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday. Snook is set to play Vicky, who believes her husband Kevin — middle-aged father as well as the somewhat pathetic titular hero — is just going through a phase. She tolerates Koala Man, a superhero whose only superpower is an intense passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the Australian town of Dapto. However, Vicky hopes...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO