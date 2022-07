ANDOVER - The man who shot and killed himself in a standoff that shut down Route 495 in Andover Tuesday evening was a suspect in a string of bank robberies, police said Wednesday.It started just after 7 p.m. when a State Trooper spotted a BMV that police had been looking for parked outside a bank in Methuen. The car had been linked to multiple bank robberies in southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The man in the car, later identified as 49-year-old Anthony Miele of Quincy, drove away and the trooper followed him. State Police said they tried to pull him over,...

ANDOVER, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO