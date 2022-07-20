ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Need a job? SDPD in need of officers amid staff shortage

By Liberty Zabala
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TwcNy_0glhtoX000

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is offering thousands of dollars worth of bonuses to attract more recruits and officers from other agencies.

More than 100 positions need to be filled, according to SDPD, so they are now offering cash incentives to encourage people to join the department.

“It’s been somewhat challenging because we had a record number of hiring people in 2019 and 2020 and we just saw a record number of people leaving this last fiscal year, so now it’s just challenging to try and backfill those positions that we lost,” SDPD Lt. Steve Waldheim said.

The city and department are now offering a $15,000 bonus to attract officers from other California agencies.

“It costs approximately $100,000 to put somebody through the police academy and by incentivizing officers to come and give them $15,000 and bypass that police academy, the city and the department is saving money and getting an officer much faster out in the field to respond to calls for service,” Waldheim said.

Mass exodus of SDPD officers impacting city

The program also incentivizes recruiting by offering $3,000 to $4,000 to current employees who can recruit a new officer to the force.

“Some of the best people that are recruiters are our own employees and our own police officers,” Waldheim said.

The San Diego Police Officers Association released a statement saying in part:

“Drastic action is needed to solve the City’s police understaffing crisis which has resulted in drastically high response times. Programs like this lateral incentive and recruitment bonus, Councilmember Chris Cate’s homebuyer down payment assistance program for officers, and a proposed childcare center are all steps in the right direction.”

The department says it is budgeted for just over 2,000 officers. It currently has just over 1,800 officers.

If anyone is interested in joining SDPD, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPBS

Local COVID-19 expert: BA.5 is ‘worst’ variant

San Diego county is now in the high COVID-19 tier due to increasing case numbers and hospitalizations. Everything’s on the way up and this is not a good picture because we don’t know where the peak is going to be, Dr. Eric Topol tells Midday Edition. Then, San Diego Congresswoman Sara Jacobs was one of 17 members of congress arrested yesterday during a demonstration for abortion rights outside the U.S. Supreme Court. “We will not stop fighting until we make sure that Americans across this country have the fundamental right to bodily autonomy,” she said. Plus, the department of Health and human services has launched a new number - 988 - as the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Then, with Summer in full swing, San Diego residents are flocking to the beaches. But as the county implements new water quality testing, there are concerns over whether the public should be going in the ocean. And for something a little lighter, a new bar in San Diego is offering a high-fidelity twist on the typical cocktail experience. At Part Time Lover in North Park, along with Manhattans and Martinis, patrons can enjoy a curated selection of tunes spun from vinyl records by live DJ’s. Finally, Comic-Con International returns to its first full scale, in-person summer show since 2019. KPBS explores why the pop culture convention has some dedicated fans.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Veterans Village executive resigns after inewsource reporting

The second highest ranking administrator at Veterans Village of San Diego has resigned weeks after inewsource started reporting on concerns about the nonprofit’s renowned rehab center. Veterans Village officials would not discuss what prompted the departure but indicated that the resignation was part of “problems that would not ordinarily...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego schools spent Covid money on inscrutable source

The San Diego Unified School District’s board of trustees has been playing fast and loose with Covid-19 testing money handed out by the federal government. But despite its best efforts, CalMatters, the Sacramento-based website which revealed the district’s no-bid financial shenanigans in a detailed June 6 dispatch, couldn’t get principals in the case to come to the phone. According to CalMatters, government giveaways motivated the formation of businesses to milk money from federal agencies while deliberately sidestepping public transparency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Police Academy
CBS 8

San Diego hospital accused of 'patient dumping'

SAN DIEGO — For more than three years now, Amie Zamudio has driven the streets of Hillcrest at night looking for elderly people in hospital gowns. Zamudio, a homeless advocate who devotes her time to helping un-housed seniors, says she finds seniors draped in hospital gowns and still wearing hospital-issued socks far too often.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Dozens of phones stolen at San Diego Pride

SAN DIEGO — Over the weekend at San Diego Pride, some people were able to enjoy all the festivities, however, others spent it at a phone store replacing their stolen phones. “I was on the dance floor and I had just sent a text to a friend, put it back in my purse. Literally minutes later I reached down on my purse and it wasn’t there," said Alma Williams.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
CNET

Best Internet Providers in San Diego

Along with sunny beaches and a world-class zoo, San Diego is home to a growing population of roughly 1.4 million people. Almost all would benefit from a fast, reliable internet connection at home. Fortunately, the area boasts a decent number of options for getting online, including fiber, multiple cable providers and emerging alternatives like 5G internet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

What rights do tenants have against illegal eviction in California?

California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued recent legal guidance in response to a rise in illegal eviction lockouts along with a call for law enforcement to intervene. Nearly 1.5 million renters in California are at risk of eviction. In San Diego County, the Legal Aid Society said it is seeing a surge of people who have been evicted by their landlords illegally.
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy