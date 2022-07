SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s going to be another warm day across the region. It’s still going to be a little breezy for some of us. The wind won’t be as strong as it was today, but wind gusts will approach 20 to 30 mph at times during the morning and early afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s in the east, with mid 90s out to the west. More sunshine is on the way for Thursday with highs topping out in the lower to mid 90s.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO