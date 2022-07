You are recommended to take the proper precautions to protect yourself against COVID-19 as numbers start to tick upward across the state. Last week, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services saw big jumps in counties entering high and medium COVID-19 community levels. The number of counties in the high level jumped from one to 14 over the previous week, while the number in the medium level doubled from 15 to 30. Door County remained in the medium level after approximately half of the 116 tests administered returned positive for COVID-19. No new deaths were registered, but two additional hospitalizations were added. That is the same number of hospitalizations Kewaunee County reported during their Friday update. They also had 23 tests come back positive for COVID-19. Despite that, Kewaunee County remained just one of 28 counties at the low COVID-19 community level.

