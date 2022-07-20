Motorcyclist seriously injured after rear-ending SUV

(WJAR) — A car crashed into a telephone pole on Chace Road in Freetown, Massachusetts on Wednesday. Freetown police said Chace Road between Memorial Drive and Slab Bridge Road is closed as a result of the crash. Eversource Massachusetts and Verizon New England is responding to the area of...
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have shut down Route 495 in the area of Lawrence and Andover as they respond to an armed suspect barricaded in a vehicle. State Police said in a preliminary report that patrols and tactical units are on the scene and that the suspect is believed to be the only person in the vehicle.
(WJAR) — Massachusetts state police say the man who barricaded himself in a vehicle on I-495 and sent traffic to a standstill on Tuesday died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say the man, later identified as 49-year-old Anthony Miele, fatally shot himself on Tuesday night while troopers attempted...
A 31-year-old Massachusetts man has died after a crash on Interstate 91 South in Cromwell late Monday night. State police said a tractor-trailer was heading south in the right center near exit 21 at 11:24 p.m. and Nicholas Davidowicz, of Newton, Massachusetts, was outside of his Toyota Prius, which was parked in the right and center lanes.
A person of interest who was being sought in connection with the suspicious death of a missing Massachusetts woman was found by police Tuesday night while walking in West Brattleboro. During an attempt to speak with the man, he was shot by police and died.
Michael Sabitoni, one of the most powerful union leaders in Rhode Island, was arrested this weekend by the RI State Police. Sabitoni, the Business Manager of Laborers' Local 271, was arrested early on Sunday morning. He was cited for driving 81 MPH and driving under the influence. According to the...
Fowler, N.Y. — A North Country community is reeling from a horrific crash this weekend that killed three people -- including a woman who was hours away from burying her husband who died unexpectedly young of a brain tumor. A volunteer firefighter — worried about his wife and daughter...
With a heat advisory issued for most of Massachusetts — and temperatures that could feel as hot as 100 degrees in the coming days — it’s critical to know the best way to take care of and protect animals during the upcoming heat wave. However, what happens...
(WJAR) — Rhode Island 9-1-1 dispatchers are using a new system to help callers during an emergency starting July 26. A demonstration of the Emergency Medical Dispatch system was given Thursday at Rhode Island State Police Headquarters. "The introduction of EMD will provide lifesaving guidelines and procedures to those...
Ten individuals are each facing up to 20 years in prison for allegedly distributing drugs throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the US Attorney's Office for Massachusetts said. Authorities learned the group was regularly distributing multi-kilograms of fentanyl out of a stash house in Fall River after launching an investigation...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Ten people were arrested Thursday for their alleged roles in a fentanyl-trafficking organization in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts, the office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced. Just under 15 kilograms of the powerful painkiller were seized during the bust, along with “substantial” amounts of...
BOSTON, MA – Ten individuals were arrested today for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. During today’s arrests, 14.9 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and substantial amounts of cash and were seized from target locations. According to...
FALL RIVER — Ten people have been arrested on suspicion of fentanyl trafficking after they were caught allegedly dealing nearly 15 kilograms of opioids all over southeastern Massachusetts from a base in Fall River. The suspects allegedly ran a massive drug trafficking operation that distributed fentanyl along the SouthCoast...
WASHINGTON (TND) — The state capitol building in Colorado was briefly evacuated "out of an abundance of caution" Wednesday afternoon due to a bomb threat, according to authorities. The Colorado State Patrol made an announcement about the evacuation on social media, adding that security personnel worked to determine the...
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE)– The town council Wednesday evening tentatively scheduled a comprehensive meeting for town leaders, liquor licensees, and emergency personnel amidst growing alcohol concerns on the island. A police report obtained by ABC 6 shows multiple liquor law violations on Block Island over the weekend. “Compliance checks”...
MANCHESTER, VT (WWLP) – Two people from Springfield were arrested last week in Vermont after police found narcotics inside a rental vehicle during a traffic stop. Manchester Police stopped a vehicle on Monday, July 11 at 11:30 p.m. for a traffic stop on Route 7. The vehicle was reported as a rental vehicle out of Springfield and was heading to Rutland, Vermont. Officers found prescription pain killers which were identified as opioids, an unknown white powder, and a tasing device with multiple cartridges inside the vehicle. No one in the vehicle was able to identify to police what the unknown white powder was.
