Leon High School laying the foundation with updated fieldhouse

By Alison Posey
 1 day ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon High School football fieldhouse needed a serious upgrade. From broken and overused equipment to poor lighting, setting a plan in motion to restore the Lions roar was one of the first things first year head coach Tyrone McGriff did.

They are beginning to do just that. The Lions raised over $40,000 and in turn, have a fieldhouse worth bragging about.

New weight racks, rubber flooring, and new football equipment for the field are just some of the features the Lions are working with. The county also came in and put in LED lights and repainted.

There's still a lot of work to do off and on the field, but McGriff says this is the foundation.

"Having something that nobody else has in Leon County," he said. "Nobody has a facility that is the size of a gymnasium and I think to tell you the truth it just needed some tender loving care, somebody to take pride in it. From the first time I stepped foot in here, I knew it had a lot of potential. I think this team has a lot of potential, coming in and upgrading that, that's what the kids want to see."

Coach said they still have TVs to install and software to implement, but he likes what's been done so far.

