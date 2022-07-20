Mayor Stoney visits Richmond summer meal program that provides kids with free breakfast and lunch

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s summer meal program got some special guests this week when Mayor Levar Stoney and city council members stopped by to hand out meals and speak to some kids about the program.

The summer meal program is offering kids free breakfast and lunch every day throughout summer vacation and is available at 30 locations throughout the city.

“We just really want to make sure all of our children in the city of Richmond are fed,” Raqiyah Waajid, who oversees the meal program, said. “I want to say we have a 24% poverty rate so we want to make meals accessible to all the kids.”

According to Waajid, Richmond Parks and Recreation works with Richmond Public Schools and the city to make the annual program happen and ensure kids are fed all year. The program is funded by the Department of Agriculture and costs $600,000 a year.

Families who are interested in receiving free meals can text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 304-304 to get connected to a free meal site.

