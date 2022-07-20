ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Huobi applies for trading license in Hong Kong ahead of upcoming regulations

By Wahid Pessarlay
coingeek.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHuobi Global’s Hong Kong-based subsidiary, Huobi Technology Holdings Co., Ltd, has lodged its application to become a regulated digital assets trading platform lodged before the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). In a press release via its official channel on the Chinese social media platform WeChat, Huobi Global stated...

coingeek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Coinbase says the SEC’s lack of clear digital securities rules is a ‘huge missed opportunity’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The crypto industry is one of the most exciting drivers of financial and technological innovation taking place today. That innovation includes many different types of crypto assets, which are regulated through a wide variety of state and federal regulations. But something is noticeably missing from this wave of fintech innovation. Right now, there is no meaningful crypto securities market in the United States.
MARKETS
protocol.com

‘Urgency’ takes hold in Washington as the crypto market wobbles

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Wednesday: the new “urgency” around crypto regulation, a Robinhood mystery solved and Rocket’s retro strategy. Rocket’s announcement that its Truebill finance app, acquired in 2021, was becoming Rocket Money is more than just a rebrand. The news sent me down a long rabbit hole back to my earliest days covering financial technology. In the 1990s, Microsoft and Intuit had dueling personal finance apps: Microsoft Money and Quicken. In a move to bolster its business, Intuit bought a mortgage company called Rock Financial and renamed it Quicken Loans. Rock founder Dan Gilbert bought back the mortgage business in 2003. Quicken faded, and Quicken Loans — the name was under license — became Rocket Mortgage, and the parent business Rocket Companies. Intuit sold off Quicken in 2016, but the logic of having a personal finance app anchoring a range of finance businesses is still compelling. Hence Rocket Money.
PERSONAL FINANCE
blockworks.co

Jump Capital-backed Crypto Exchange Suspends Withdrawals

Singaporean cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex has frozen withdrawals, indicating that smaller players in the digital asset ecosystem are still struggling with liquidity. In a tweet Wednesday, Zipmex cited volatile market conditions and financial woes of business partners as the reasons behind its move, echoing recent statements made by fellow Singapore-based firm Vauld.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
decrypt.co

SEC Claims Coinbase Currently Lists Nine Crypto Assets That Are Securities

The SEC revealed which assets on Coinbase it considers unregistered securities in a complaint against a former Coinbase employee who is accused of insider trading. The SEC today claimed in a new court filing that at least nine digital assets listed on the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase are unregistered securities. The...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Coinbase shares up by >20% after ‘no financing exposure’ statement

To allay worries that the crypto-exchange would have been vulnerable to a liquidity constraint, Coinbase has asserted that it has “no financing exposure” to the bankrupt Celsius Network, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), or Voyager Digital. In a blog dated 20 July, the company claimed that several of these...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Digital Asset#Web3 Investment#Chinese#Wechat#Treasury
Reuters

Blockchain firm executes Russia's first digital asset deal with palladium

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Russian blockchain firm Atomyze has launched the first digital token backed by palladium produced by Nornickel (GMKN.MM), it said on Monday. Atomyze was the first Russian firm to receive approval to exchange digital assets in February, while the central bank has long voiced scepticism about cryptocurrencies. read more.
BUSINESS
coingeek.com

Russia nukes digital assets as payments mechanism

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed legislation prohibiting the use of digital assets as payments for goods and services. Last week, Russia’s State Duma announced that Putin had signed Bill No. 138674-8 aka ‘On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation in Regulating the Circulation of Digital Financial Assets and Utilitarian Digital Rights.’
ECONOMY
Hackernoon

Crypto A to Z: Cryptocurrency Glossary

An All-Time High refers to the highest price that an asset has achieved on exchange for the current trading pair that is being referenced. An altcoin is any coin that is not Bitcoin. An address is a long string of characters representing a wallet that can send and receive cryptocurrency. Airdrop is the distribution of a cryptocurrency coin or token to a huge number of wallets. Buying the dip represents buying a coin at a lower price, hoping that it will rise again in the future. Bitcoin is a digital currency that operates free from banks and the government.
CURRENCIES
Fortune

Coinbase manager charged with insider trading for tipping brother, friend on asset listings

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Department of Justice announced criminal charges against a former Coinbase product manager, Ishan Wahi, alleging he passed along confidential information about upcoming token listings on at least 14 occasions—information that let his friend and brother profit to the tune of $1.5 million.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Thailand
Country
China
EWN

Crypto Exchange Zipmex Halts Withdrawals, SBF’s June 29 Third-Tier Platform Prediction Resurfaces

Asian-based crypto exchange Zipmex has paused withdrawal effective immediately. Financial difficulties and volatile market conditions were cited as the primary reasons behind the decisions. The company could be insolvent although company officials have not yet confirmed this and CEO Marcus Lim denied the possibility. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried previously told...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
EWN

Coinbase Petitions the US SEC to Begin Rulemaking on Digital Asset Securities

Coinbase has filed a petition requesting the Securities and Exchange Commission to start rulemaking on digital asset securities. Coinbase states that existing rules for traditional securities do not work for digital assets. The exchange requests the SEC to develop a workable regulatory framework guided by formal procedures and public notice-and-comment...
MARKETS
coingeek.com

Paraguay senators pass digital assets and block reward mining bill

Paraguay’s Upper House of Parliament, the Chamber of Senators, had passed a significant bill to regulate the Latin American country’s burgeoning digital assets and block reward mining industry. The bill was passed during an ordinary session of the senators on July 14, according to the House’s official website....
CONGRESS & COURTS
coingeek.com

Australian Enterprise Blockchain Conference: brought together developers & techies

Zug, Switzerland 20 July 2022: BSV Blockchain Association sponsored the first Australian-based Enterprise Blockchain Conference and Developers Workshop. The two-day event provided Queensland based entrepreneurs working in the blockchain space workshops and access to blockchain professionals who are using the technology to power their businesses, right now. The event hosts...
ECONOMY
Reuters

U.S. SEC working to register crypto lending firms -Gensler

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is working to get some cryptolending companies properly registered if they operate more as investment firms, the head of the Wall Street regulator told CNBC in an interview on Thursday.
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

Japan’s crypto self-regulation ‘experiment’ not working

Japan’s self-regulation “experiment” for the crypto industry is reportedly not working as well as intended, according to local government and industry experts. Since 2018, the Japan Virtual Currency Exchange Association (JVCEA), a self-regulation entity, has been tasked with creating guidelines for the country’s crypto industry, with arguments at the time that the entity could be better placed to cope with crypto regulation than a government body.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy