Huobi applies for trading license in Hong Kong ahead of upcoming regulations

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Wednesday: the new “urgency” around crypto regulation, a Robinhood mystery solved and Rocket’s retro strategy. Rocket’s announcement that its Truebill finance app, acquired in 2021, was becoming Rocket Money is more than just a rebrand. The news sent me down a long rabbit hole back to my earliest days covering financial technology. In the 1990s, Microsoft and Intuit had dueling personal finance apps: Microsoft Money and Quicken. In a move to bolster its business, Intuit bought a mortgage company called Rock Financial and renamed it Quicken Loans. Rock founder Dan Gilbert bought back the mortgage business in 2003. Quicken faded, and Quicken Loans — the name was under license — became Rocket Mortgage, and the parent business Rocket Companies. Intuit sold off Quicken in 2016, but the logic of having a personal finance app anchoring a range of finance businesses is still compelling. Hence Rocket Money.

