Over the weekend, a nine-second video of Rosita, a character on Sesame Street. snubbing two Black girls during a Sesame Place parade went viral. In the video posted by Jodi Brown, who is the mother of one of the girls and @__jodiii__ on, Instagram, Rosita high fives a couple of white children and a white adult before gesturing "No," shaking her head, and walking away from the two Black girls whose arms are outstretched.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO