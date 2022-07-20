ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Ohio man makes stop in Omaha to get matching tattoo with a stranger

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 1 day ago

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A man on a journey stopped in Omaha on Tuesday for an unusual reason to get matching tattoos with random strangers.

Don Caskey is from Toledo, Ohio and is heading back that way. But along the way, he's making stops to add to his collection.

So far he says he's gotten matching tattoos with 476 people from six countries and three continents.

But why?

“When I got diagnosed with cancer in December of (2019) and they told me it was terminal. I realized at that point the only thing I can really take with me is memories," said Caskey.

A year and a half ago he had six tattoos.

He got his first matching tattoo in August 2020 and he says each one is a memory and a connection.

At one point he took a break to start a non-profit.

He says he helps raise money for funerals for terminally ill people so they can enjoy life while they're here.

