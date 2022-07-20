Bristol Village Board unanimously votes to sell 60 acres of land to Hard Rock International

A unanimous vote Tuesday evening cleared the way for a potential casino in Kenosha County.

The Bristol Village Board approved the sale of nearly 60 acres of land for nearly $15 million. The Racine Journal Times reports the buyer is an affiliate of Hard Rock International based out of Florida.

The land is southwest of Interstate 94 and 60th Street.

Developers would have to partner with a local native tribe to open a casino here.

Village of Bristol, Letter of Intent

