Kenosha County, WI

Bristol Village Board unanimously votes to sell 60 acres of land to Hard Rock International

 1 day ago

A unanimous vote Tuesday evening cleared the way for a potential casino in Kenosha County.

The Bristol Village Board approved the sale of nearly 60 acres of land for nearly $15 million. The Racine Journal Times reports the buyer is an affiliate of Hard Rock International based out of Florida.

The land is southwest of Interstate 94 and 60th Street.

Developers would have to partner with a local native tribe to open a casino here.

Village of Bristol, Letter of Intent

Menominee Nation joins attempt to open casino in Kenosha, Evers reacts

The Menominee Nation has announced that it's the Native American tribe in Wisconsin helping the Seminole Tribe of Florida try to open an off-reservation casino in Kenosha. The Menominee made the announcement Wednesday, just hours after the Village Board in Bristol OK'd giving a company linked to the Seminole up to two years to buy 60 acres for the project just west of I-94.
