ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

Police investigating possible drowning of man in Lake Lewisville

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fb7sM_0glhrS8K00

Police are investigating the possible drowning of a 20-year-old man in Lake Lewisville.

Officers were told that the man was swimming with his family in an area of the park before he went underwater and did not come back up, according to the Colony Police Department who responded just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday

"The area where the swimmer went under is approximately 10 feet deep," said the police department.

The Lewisville Fire Department located the man's body around 6:25 p.m. near the area where he reportedly went missing, said police.

The case is still under investigation at this time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecolonytx.gov

Police respond to drowning at Hidden Cove Park on July 19

At 5:08 p.m. Tuesday July 19, 2022, The Colony Police Department responded to Hidden Cove Park for a report of a possible drowning in Lake Lewisville. Officers received information that a 20-year-old male from Frisco who was swimming with family members in a swim area of the park, went underwater and did not resurface. The area where the swimmer went under is approximately 10 feet deep. Lewisville Fire Department Dive Team responded to the scene and located the body at 6:25 p.m. near the area where he went missing.
THE COLONY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano House Explodes, Damages at Least Two Other Homes

Investigators are sifting through the debris Thursday looking for what led to an explosion at a Plano home late Wednesday night. The explosion at the home on the 3700 block of Shantara Lane happened at about 8:54 p.m. and caused significant damage to the 8,000 square-foot, multi-million dollar residence. No...
PLANO, TX
KRLD News Radio

Fort Worth murder suspect captured

A man is now behind bars, cahrged in the murder of a man in north Fort Worth yesterday. Police say the unidentified victim was found shot at an apartment complex on Old Decatur Road and died at the hospital. The killer was long gone when police arrived but they had an idea who it was.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Man, 20, drowns in Lake Lewisville

A 20-year-old man from Frisco drowned in Lake Lewisville on Tuesday, according to officials. The Colony police and the Lewisville Fire Department dive team responded to a reported possible drowning at Hidden Cove Park in The Colony just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from The Colony Police Department. Officials were told that the male victim was swimming with family members when he went underwater and didn’t re-surface in an area of the lake about 10 feet deep.
LEWISVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewisville, TX
The Colony, TX
Crime & Safety
City
The Colony, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lewisville, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Parker County woman arrested after several animals found dead on her property, officials say

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Parker County woman was arrested Tuesday after investigators found several dead animals on her property, officials say.Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said investigators were called to 31-year-old Shamorrowia Alexander's property in the 4200 block of North Farm-to-Market Road 52 for an animal welfare check. When they arrived, investigators discovered a decomposing bull inside of a pen as well as an empty hay feeder.While walking the property, investigators came across several turkeys and chickens in pens along with multiple dead animals. Officials said a live goat was also found inside a separate pen and that neighbors reported giving the goat water.Investigators then obtained a warrant and seized the remaining animals which are currently being evaluated by a local veterinarian, officials said. They reported most of the animals had no fresh water and "of the two water sources on the property they contained algae and other contaminants." Officials said among the dead animals were a sorrel horse, a peacock, two miniature horses, two emus, and several rabbits.Alexander has since been arrested and charged with eight counts of cruelty to livestock animals and one charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Man connected to deadly hit-and-run in Azle arrested

AZLE, Texas - Police in Azle, northwest of Fort Worth, made an arrest months after a fatal hit-and-run crash. The crash that killed 40-year-old Amber Lemke happened on Wells Burnet Road near the Jacksboro Highway in May. Ryan Collier is accused of hitting Lemke and then driving away without stopping...
AZLE, TX
duncanville.com

DUNCANVILLE POLICE FIND SHOOTING VICTIM INSIDE A VEHICLE

Duncanville, TX – On Monday, July 18th, 2022, at approximately 7:58 PM, the Duncanville Police Department responded to a call for service regarding a shooting with injuries at 200 Jellison Boulevard. The initial 911 caller advised someone inside a vehicle at that location had been shot. Officers arrived within...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Police: Man injured after getting robbed, stabbed at Fort Worth park

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a man was robbed and stabbed at a Fort Worth park early Wednesday morning.At about 12:55 a.m. July 20, police were sent to Harris Hospital in response to a stabbing victim arriving by a private vehicle.When officers arrived, they learned the victim had been at a park near the 3700 block of Lucy Lane when he was robbed and stabbed in his rear hip.There are currently no suspects in custody and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Police#Swimming
scttx.com

DeSoto Sheriff Locates Robbery Suspect

According to an alert from DeSoto Sheriff's Department, around 9am this morning, Progressive Bank in Logansport was robbed. The suspect, identified in the picture with vehicle, is described as a slender black male, black shirt, jeans and high top Air Jordan's. Suspect was in a maroon truck, TX RSS2757. If...
DESOTO, TX
KRLD News Radio

Shooting victim dies in north Fort Worth

A shooting victim has died in north Fort Worth. Police say they got a 911 call just before 1:00 a.m. saying there'd been a shooting at the Standard at Boswell Marketplace, an apartment complex on Old Decatur Road near Bailey Boswell Road. Police arrived to find the victim was dead...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police investigating shooting that left 1 dead

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after finding one person dead from gunshot wounds in Fort Worth early Wednesday morning.At about 12:45 a.m. July 20, police were sent to 8861 Old Decatur Rd. When officers arrived, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.Police said the suspect had already fled the scene before officers arrived.The victim was taken to a local hospital where they later died. Their identity has not been released at this time.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox4news.com

2 Dallas teens arrested in connection to 10 aggravated robberies

DALLAS - Dallas police say they have arrested two 17-year-olds who may be connected to at least 10 aggravated assaults in the city. Abraham Leone and Giovanni Martinez-Castro are charged with aggravated robbery and evading arrest. Police say they got a call about a man being robbed Monday afternoon at...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Two Teens in Custody in Connection to Local Fire

On Tuesday, the Collin County Fire Marshal’s Office announced that two adolescents had been detained in connection to a fire that burned many homes under construction in a McKinney neighborhood. The teens, whose identities were withheld due to their age, are accused of felony criminal mischief for their roles...
MCKINNEY, TX
nypressnews.com

Suspect identified in connection to Tarrant County standoff

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — A suspect was identified in connection to an hours-long standoff in June. The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said deputies went to a house on Indian Creek Drive to serve a felony warrant. As they were moving toward the home, they say Kemal Shea started shooting at deputies from multiple sides of the house.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton police seeking hospital purse theft suspects

The Denton Police Department is seeking information about two suspects who allegedly stole wallets from hospital employees last month. On the morning of June 2, a suspect entered an office at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton and stole credit cards, ID and checks from an employee’s purse that was inside a desk, according to a Denton PD bulletin. Then in the late morning or early afternoon that same day, a suspect went into an office at Medical City of Denton and stole an employee’s purse, which had ID, credit cards and keys.
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Photo shows suspect in deadly Oak Cliff convenience store shooting

DALLAS - Dallas police need help finding the person who shot and killed a man in east Oak Cliff. The department released a photo of the man who fired shots inside the Time Saver Food Mart last week near Marsalis and Ann Arbor avenues. Dallas police said 18-year-old Curdarrius Chapple...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police looking for suspect after a man was found shot, dead in car in Duncanville

 DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Duncanville police found a man with gunshot wounds in a car Monday night.At around 8 p.m. Monday, Duncanville police received a call that there was someone inside a vehicle that had been shot. Police found a man inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Police said there was evidence at the scene that suggested the victim may have known the suspect or suspects, who fled before officers arrived.Police ask that anyone with information about this incident contact the Duncanville Police Department at 972-223-6111 extension 4. This investigation is ongoing.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
WFAA

'It's life or death' | Some guests reflect on being trapped, rescued from Irving hotel fire

IRVING, Texas — Officials confirmed no one was killed or seriously injured in a four-alarm fire that destroyed a Comfort Inn Tuesday. Firefighters initially had to pause their search because the building was too unstable. But early Wednesday, crews went back in with a search dog and confirmed no one was inside. Everyone in the hotel was accounted for, the Irving Fire Department told WFAA.
IRVING, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy