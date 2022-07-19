News Release - Cool Sweep Taking Place Today

City of Rochester

News Release

(Tuesday, July 19, 2022) – The City of Rochester is reminding residents to beat the heat at its pools, spray parks and air conditioned facilities during Cool Sweep—presented by Avangrid Foundation and RG&E.

R-Centers with air conditioning:

Avenue D, 200 Avenue D, 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., M–F

Carter Street, 500 Carter St., 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., M–F

Edgerton, 41 Backus St., 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., M–F

Frederick Douglass, 999 South Ave., 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., M–F

The Honorable Willie Walker Lightfoot R-Center for Equity & Justice, 271 Flint St., 8:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m., M–F; 9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Saturdays

Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center, 8:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m., M–F; 9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Saturdays

David F. Gantt, 700 North St., 8:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m., M–F; 9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Saturdays

Thomas P. Ryan, 530 Webster Ave., 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., M–F; 9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Saturdays

Tyshaun Cauldwell Center for Hope, 524 Campbell St., 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., M–F

City branch library locations with air conditioning (visit https://roccitylibrary.org/location/ for individual location hours)

Arnett Branch, 310 Arnett Blvd., (585) 428-8214

Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County, 115 South Ave., (585) 428-7300

Charlotte Branch, 3557 Lake Ave., (585) 428-8216

Frederick Douglass Community Library, 971 South Ave., (585) 428-8206

Lincoln Branch, 851 Joseph Ave., (585) 428-8210

Lyell Branch, 956 Lyell Ave., (585) 428-8218

Maplewood Community Library, 1111 Dewey Ave., (585) 428-8220

Monroe Branch, 809 Monroe Ave., (585) 428-8202

Phillis Wheatley Community Library, 33 Dr, Samuel McCree Way, (585) 428-8212

Sully Branch, 530 Webster Ave., (585) 428-8208

Winton Branch, 611 N. Winton Rd., (585) 428-8204

Swimming Opportunities

Durand Eastman Beach, 12 to 6 p.m., M-F

Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center, 485 N. Clinton Ave., open swim 1 to 4:45 p.m., M-F

The Genesee Valley Park pool is currently closed for renovations.

City Spray Parks (all operate noon to 8 p.m., seven-days-a-week)

Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St.

Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.

David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St.

Humboldt R-Center, 1045 Atlantic Ave.

Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.

Roxie Ann Sinkler R-Center, 75 Grover St.

Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope, 524 Campbell St.

Spray features especially for little ones, age 6 and under are available at the following locations: