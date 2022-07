BEAUMONT — UPDATE: The LNVA breach is plugged as of 1:30 p.m. and the water is receding in a subdivision off Tolivar between Major and Keith. Earlier today, Beaumont Police and Fire were asking people to avoid the area on Tolivar Road between Major Drive and Keith Road due to a breach in the LNVA canal that sent water spilling onto streets in the Pine Glen subdivision.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO