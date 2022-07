(CBS DETROIT) — Detroiters living near the construction site of the Gordie Howe International Bridge now have new windows, HVAC and insulation in their homes. The city announced Wednesday it completed the remaining 174 retrofits of homes in Southwest Detroit to protect homeowners from the environmental impacts of increased truck traffic on Interstate 75 leading to the new bridge. The $6.5 million Bridging Neighborhoods program was funded by a $45 million community benefits agreement between the city, the state of Michigan, Canada and residents in the Delray neighborhood. City officials say upgrades include: 3,889 new double pane windows, with a minimum STC rating of...

