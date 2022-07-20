ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Where to Watch and Stream Rogue Free Online

By Epicsteam Team
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBest sites to watch Rogue - Last updated on Jul 20, 2022. Best sites...

Hugh Jackman Thinks Bringing Deadpool and Logan to Disney Plus is 'Questionable'

Disney's massive acquisition of Fox brought excitement to the comic book film fandom as it meant that characters like the X-Men and Fantastic Four were finally headed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, it left some folks incredibly concerned for the R-rated Deadpool franchise given the fact that the House of Mouse has always been conscious of its family-friendly image.
Where to Watch and Stream A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song Free Online

Cast: Lucy Hale Freddie Stroma Missi Pyle Megan Park Matt Lintz. In this modern telling of the classic tale, aspiring singer Katie Gibbs falls for the new boy at her performing arts high school. But Katie's wicked stepmother and stepsister are scheming to crush her dream before she can sing her way into his heart.
Henry Cavill's Rumored SDCC Appearance Seemingly Debunked

Recently, rumors started to surface online that Henry Cavill will show up at the Warner Bros. panel in this year's San Diego Comic-Con and possibly announce his return as Superman in the DCEU. A lot of fans have expressed their excitement about the possibility and hope that it will end up being true. However, it looks like you might have to put your hopes down as it seems that he might not actually appear at all.
Digital Trends

Live A Live Review: Classic RPG saves the best moments for last

“Live A Live is a high-effort remake from the presentation side, though the base game remains an uneven RPG experience.”. The original Live A Live launched on the SNES in 1994 but never left Japan … until now. A new 2D-HD remake, released exclusively on Nintendo Switch, brings the influential RPG to the West for the first time ever. With a cast of different characters, the game tells eight separate stories before bringing all of them together. When it first released, this storytelling structure was ahead of its time.
Polygon

Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel is D&D’s answer to Star Trek

Dungeons & Dragons is a game firmly rooted in Western culture, one invented and traditionally written almost exclusively by white men. While the franchise has at various times tried to step outside itself, many of its attempts to delve into other cultures have stumbled, falling victim to tokenism and orientalism while also giving in to damaging stereotypes. Now, for the first time, Wizards of the Coast has brought together a group of Black and brown writers for a book of adventures called Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel. The result is an epic anthology that feels as progressive and inviting as classic Star Trek.
Distractify

'Stray' Is Finally Available on PS4 and PS5 — Is the Game Free?

There are plenty of ways to place yourself in the shoes of others through video games, but there are few that let you play through the eyes of your average housecat. In Stray, a new release from developer BlueTwelve Studio, you play as a cat in a big city, navigating your way through it with the help of your drone friend named B-12. Interact with the neon city in new and playful ways as you try to escape it and find your family.
IGN

New God of War: Ragnarok Story Details Revealed - IGN Daily Fix

Sony has released the first full-length plot synopsis for God of War Ragnarok, giving fans a little bit more information on what to expect in the long-awaited sequel. The second round of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in July has now been announced. Included in the new selection is Watch Dogs 2, As Dusk Falls, MotoGP 22, Inside, Torment: Tides of Numenera, and Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation.
Best VPN For Android 2022: Our Top Picks

If you're on the hunt for the best VPN for Android devices, we're here to give you a hand with your search. Using a VPN or Virtual Private Network has become a great way of securing your data when you browse online. They disable others from being able to see your browsing data or your location and can even offer services such as virus protection and ad blocking.
Spy x Family Celebrates Major Milestone With a Cute Anya Visual

Spy x Family is no doubt one of the biggest shows of the Spring 2022 season after it topped Japan’s streaming charts. Now, Spy x Family has reached another major milestone and celebrated with a special Anya Forger visual. The official Spy x Family anime Twitter account has just...
Polygon

Ubisoft’s Avatar game delayed, as Avatar things often are

Long-starving Avatar fans will finally get their cinematic sequel to James Cameron’s blockbuster franchise later this year with the release of Avatar: The Way of Water, but fans aching to return to Pandora in big-budget video game form will have to wait a bit longer. Publisher Ubisoft announced Thursday that its game based on the Avatar franchise, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, has been delayed.
dotesports.com

How to get and redeem MultiVersus Twitch Drops

MultiVersus has officially been released to the public, at least in the form of a very content-rich Open Beta that is available for all players to participate in. But, just because the game is in Open Beta, doesn’t mean everyone will get to play right out of the Looney Tunes layered gates.
DBLTAP

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Rumored Delayed to February

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, the long-gestating remake of the GameBoy tactics classics, may have been delayed to February 24, 2023 (H/T NintendoSoup). Swedish retailer CoolShop has reportedly notified customers who pre-ordered the game via email that the game won't ship until February. The game, in development at California-based WayForward Technologies, was originally scheduled for release in December 2021. Nintendo first delayed the game to April, and then delayed it indefinitely, citing the ongoing war in Ukraine. CoolShop's email would be the first news on a release date for the game since that delay.
DBLTAP

Discord Voice Chat is Rolling Out to Xbox

Discord Voice chat is coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, Microsoft and Discord announced Wednesday. With the added cross-platform support, players from Xbox, PC and mobile can all gather into one Discord Voice channel within servers, Direct Messages and Group DMs. The feature has already started to be rolled out to Xbox Insiders, with a wider release said to be coming soon later this year.
dotesports.com

Prime Gaming users can claim 3 Overwatch loot boxes for a limited time

Overwatch fans looking to beef up their cosmetic collection before the release of Overwatch 2 are getting a helping hand from Amazon and Prime Gaming. For a limited time, Prime Gaming subscribers can unlock three free standard loot boxes they can open in-game. To claim these boxes, you must be...
PC Gamer

D&D's latest book is a good one for people roleplaying online

Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel is an anthology ideal for people doing their tabletop roleplaying on their PCs. Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel is the latest release for Dungeons & Dragons, it's an adventure anthology with a central theme around travelling through different worlds solving problems. It releases on July 19th and, as an adventure anthology, it's one to keep an eye on for groups who get their tabletop roleplaying game fix digitally.
Ahsoka Series Teaser Trailer Leaks Online

It goes without saying that Disney hasn't always hit the mark when it comes to the Star Wars franchise and after the sequel trilogy nearly destroyed the beloved science-fiction property, the dynamic duo of Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau came rushing seemingly out of nowhere to save the galaxy. And...
When is Marvel's Echo Coming to Disney Plus? Release Date Speculation, Latest News & Cast For The Hawkeye Spin-Off

One of the most highly-anticipated Marvel shows coming to Disney Plus is Echo, a spin-off from Hawkeye which introduced the titular comic superhero. The new show will continue the story of Echo (Maya Lopez), the adoptive daughter of the crime villain Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), who was last seen seeking revenge on him for his involvement in the death of her biological father.
Digital Trends

Facebook Gaming lets content creators turn gameplay clips into Reels

We weren’t exaggerating when we recently noted that Meta’s social media platforms are becoming more like TikTok, going so far as adding new features to resemble it. Now, Facebook Gaming has released the Clips to Reels feature, which will allow content creators to, as the name heavily suggests, turn their live gameplay clips into Reels.
