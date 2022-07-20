Where to Watch and Stream Rogue Free Online

Dungeons & Dragons is a game firmly rooted in Western culture, one invented and traditionally written almost exclusively by white men. While the franchise has at various times tried to step outside itself, many of its attempts to delve into other cultures have stumbled, falling victim to tokenism and orientalism while also giving in to damaging stereotypes. Now, for the first time, Wizards of the Coast has brought together a group of Black and brown writers for a book of adventures called Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel. The result is an epic anthology that feels as progressive and inviting as classic Star Trek.

