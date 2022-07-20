Where to Watch and Stream Rogue Free Online

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, the long-gestating remake of the GameBoy tactics classics, may have been delayed to February 24, 2023 (H/T NintendoSoup). Swedish retailer CoolShop has reportedly notified customers who pre-ordered the game via email that the game won't ship until February. The game, in development at California-based WayForward Technologies, was originally scheduled for release in December 2021. Nintendo first delayed the game to April, and then delayed it indefinitely, citing the ongoing war in Ukraine. CoolShop's email would be the first news on a release date for the game since that delay.
