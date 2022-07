Besides some land use and zoning already built in, Burnt Store Road is pretty much a blank canvas, with a myriad of ways it can be developed for the future. On Saturday, July 30, at 10 a.m. the City of Cape Coral and the Northwest Neighborhood Association will host a town hall meeting on the Land Use and Zoning for Burnt Store Road at the Northwest Regional Library, 519 Chiquita Blvd.

