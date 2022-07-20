ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Where to Watch and Stream The Secret of My Success Free Online

By Epicsteam Team
epicstream.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBest sites to watch The Secret of My Success - Last updated on Jul 20, 2022. Best sites to...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Is ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Streaming On HBO Max or Netflix?

After selling nearly 12 million copies since its publication in 2018, the movie adaption of Where the Crawdads Sing is coming to theaters this weekend. Based on the mystery novel of the same name by Delia Owens, Where the Crawdads Sing follows two timelines. The first tells the story of a girl named Kya growing up in North Carolina in the 1950s, and the second follows the investigation of the murder of a local celebrity in that same North Carolina town. The two timelines slowly start to come together, but the resolution to this mystery may surprise you.
MOVIES
SPY

This Prime Video Hack Lets You Access Paramount+, Showtime and More Video Channels for $0.99

Click here to read the full article. Streaming deals don’t come around as often as we’d like, but Amazon’s Prime Video has a killer lineup of discounts on some of their most popular channels for Prime Day. Prime Video Channels like Starz, Discovery+, Paramount+, Showtime and more typically cost somewhere between $7.99–$10.99 per month, but now you can subscribe to each of them for just $0.99 per month, for up to two months, as an introductory offer. Don’t tell Amazon, but that’s more than enough time to binge-watch all the series you want to watch. The channels will be added directly to your...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Disappearance of Alice Creed Free Online

Best sites to watch The Disappearance of Alice Creed - Last updated on Jul 20, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Disappearance of Alice Creed online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The Disappearance of Alice Creed on this page.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Channel#Amc#Apple Itunes Read
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Butterfly on a Wheel Free Online

Cast: Pierce Brosnan Maria Bello Gerard Butler Emma Karwandy Claudette Mink. A sociopathic kidnapper methodically pushes a desperate pair of parents to their absolute breaking point. Is Butterfly on a Wheel on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have Butterfly on a Wheel in its online library at the time of writing....
TV & VIDEOS
The Verge

You might be able to bundle HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video again soon

A year after HBO left Amazon Prime Video, its streaming successor, HBO Max could be returning. Bloomberg is reporting that Amazon and HBO Max’s owner, Warner Bros. Discovery, are in talks to make it easier to subscribe to HBO Max directly from Amazon Prime. Before Warner Bros. Discovery had...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Disney Reportedly Erasing Rey Skywalker from Star Wars Canon

There's no denying that fans have mixed feelings about Disney's Star Wars sequel trilogy and a lot of it had something to do with its lead character Rey. You see, when The Force Awakens introduced us to the character, many were thrilled about the idea of her being a complete "unknown" but over the course of the trilogy, it was evident that Lucasfilm was setting her up to be a descendant of a beloved character.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
ROKU
Cinemablend

After Coming 2 America, Eddie Murphy Has Another Comedy Coming To Amazon

The moviegoing public went quite a while without seeing Eddie Murphy on screen but, over the past few years, the Hollywood legend has come back in full force. The actor came back swinging in 2019 with the positively reviewed dramedy Dolemite Is My Name and followed that up with Coming 2 America, which drew a lot of eyes to Amazon. Well, after the success of the long-awaited sequel, Murphy is now teaming up with the streamer for another movie, and the flick will reunite him with a former collaborator after 30 years.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Free Online

Best sites to watch The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants - Last updated on Jul 20, 2022. Best sites to buy: Spectrum On Demand ,Apple iTunes. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants on this page.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

Netflix unveils its 15 most-streamed shows of all time

Stranger Things season 4 has shaken up Netflix’s list of most-streamed shows. Following the release of Volume 2, viewers have headed into the Upside Down for more than 1.26 billion hours so far. This means the sci-fi series has become the second ever show on the streamer to top one billion hours viewed.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Get Paramount+, Showtime, AMC and Starz for $0.99 With This Prime Day Streaming Deal

Click here to read the full article. Just in time for Prime Day, Amazon has launched one of its best streaming deals ever on its Prime Video Channels, which allows you to subscribe to premium streaming services using your Amazon account. Prime Video Channels typically cost between $7.99 and $10.99 per month (the price they’d be if you subscribed on their respective websites), but right now, you can get a subscription Starz, Paramount+, AMC+, Showtime and more for just 99 cents a month. Buy:Amazon Streaming Dealsat$0.99 The deal includes 18 channels in total and you can subscribe to just one or all of...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil Free Online

Cast: John Cusack Kevin Spacey Jude Law Alison Eastwood Jack Thompson. A visiting city reporter's assignment suddenly revolves around the murder trial of a local millionaire, whom he befriends. Is Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil on Netflix?. Unfortunately, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil is...
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Netflix Reveals Targeted Release Date for Ad-Supported Plans

On Tuesday, Netflix unveiled its second-quarter earnings following a massive loss in subscribers earlier this year. Overall, the streaming platform performed significantly better the second time around. Now though, aside from revenue, the streaming company has unveiled its targeted release date for its ad-supported plan. According to Variety, Netflix’s new...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘The Flight Attendant,’ ‘Peacemaker’ Among HBO Max Shows Premiering on Amazon Prime Video India – Global Bulletin

Click here to read the full article. STREAMING While HBO Max is yet to debut in the territory, 11 original series and 10 features from the streamer are bowing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video India across July and August. The slate includes comedic thriller “The Flight Attendant,” starring Kaley Cuoco; DC Comics adaptation “Peacemaker,” created for television by James Gunn and starring John Cena; “And Just Like That…,” the next chapter of the Sex and the City franchise; the new “Gossip Girl,” an extension of the original pop culture classic series; and “Doom Patrol” that reimagines a group of DC superheroes. The...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Blade: The Boys Actor Antony Starr Reportedly Lands MCU Role

There's no denying that Antony Starr has opened a lot of eyes with his brilliant portrayal of the sinister Homelander in Amazon Prime's hit superhero series The Boys and unsurprisingly, fans have since been clamoring to see the actor make the jump to a huge franchise like the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Ahsoka Series Teaser Trailer Leaks Online

It goes without saying that Disney hasn't always hit the mark when it comes to the Star Wars franchise and after the sequel trilogy nearly destroyed the beloved science-fiction property, the dynamic duo of Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau came rushing seemingly out of nowhere to save the galaxy. And...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy