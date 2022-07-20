ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Dial Dalfred: Lafayette businessman arrested, accused of not delivering headstones to grieving families

By Dalfred Jones
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22VXJE_0glhoiqL00

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) — Dominique Mouton, owner of Mouton’s Burial Vault Services of Lafayette, was arrested Tuesday on eight counts theft following complaints of incomplete grave site services.

What makes that last line important is that a cemetery should be a place of peace, a place where the living visit the dead and reflect on their time together.

In tonight’s Dial Dalfred investigation, you’re about to hear from just a few of the many families who have been unable to do that because Mouton’s company allegedly failed to hold up their end of the deal.

Here at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church Cemetery in Cecilia the graveyard is full of tombs and gravesites.

In the case of Ms. Dorothy Smith her family says their loved ones final resting place is missing one big thing.

“My mother’s gravesite is incomplete. To come and have to see my mother like that, it doesn’t make any sense.”

Lafayette Police: Woman arrested in $271K drug bust

Demetress Smith told us her mother, Dorothy, died in February of 2021. It has now been more than a year and a half since her funeral.

“It’s still not done.”

Smith says she is now down the thousands of dollars she paid for a proper burial her mother still hasn’t received and that she’s not the only one.

Dorothy Babineaux told us her husband has been dead for two years and his gravesite is still without the granite ledger she ordered.

“I’d like to see his grave just like it was supposed to be, just not everybody’s grave is updated. It hurts me through my heart. Every day I talk to him and I’m telling him that I’m trying to get his grave straight. Because he was a proud man and a well dressed man.”

Debra Frederick hired Mouton’s to bury her mom, made a deposit, then was told by Mouton three months later he couldn’t do the job because of knee surgery.

Man found dead on Soileau Rd. in Iberia Parish, couple arrested for murder, drugs

“He said he was going to give me my money back. I attempted three times, once to mail it and twice to meet him, and nothing!”

Nearly a dozen people came out to tell us their horror stories with the burial company, but none of them with a grave situation worse than Ms. Smith’s.

“I’m angry. I’m really, really, really angry. I’m hurt. Because here it is I’ve paid you more than I was supposed to just to come and have to see my mother like that, it doesn’t make any sense.”

Several calls to several numbers to reach the owner or manager of Mouton Burial Vaults have been dead ends. So, we went to the address listed for the business— turns out it’s not the business nor does the owner or manager live there.

“I want my mother’s stuff done and I want to see him prosecuted because it’s too many of us. He shouldn’t have done that, we’re not going to have that.”

In addition to his arrest, Mouton has been banned from doing any new jobs in the St. Rose cemetery.

It’s also worth noting Mouton was arrested for theft back in February in St. Landry Parish for not providing the tombstone a client paid for.

If there’s an ongoing issue in your neighborhood or community or there’s a story you’d like me to investigate, send me an email at DialDalfred@klfy.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgno.com

New Iberia drug trafficker arrested in Vermilion Parish

Vermilion Parish, La. (KLFY) – The Vermilion Municipal sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force has reported the arrest of 41-year-old, Alan Kongmani, for various narcotic related offenses. After the identifying Kongmani of New Iberia as the suspected narcotics trafficker, Vermilion Parish Shariff Office agents were able to intercept a narcotics...
VERMILION PARISH, LA
WDSU

Inmate dies after fight inside the Louisiana State Penitentiary

BATON ROUGE, La. — An inmate is dead following a fight with another inmate at the Louisiana State Penitentiary. An investigation is now underway with the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana Department of Corrections. According to reports, 42-year-old Carlos McGrew, died after getting into a fight...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Catholic Church
99.9 KTDY

Unfinished Work: Lafayette Man Charged in Theft Case Involving Burial Vaults

A Lafayette man faces eight counts of Felony Theft as St. Martin Parish investigators say he did not complete burial vaults he was paid to either construct or modify. Since July began, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office received numerous complaints regarding Mouton’s Burial Vaults Services. In a press release from the Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Dominque Mouton was named as the contractor at fault for allegedly taking over $20,000.00 for work dating back to 2021 until early 2022. Some of the services weren't completed; some of the services were never even started says investigators.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Police on scene of armed robbery at People’s Credit Union in Rayne

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – Rayne Police are on the scene of an armed robbery at People’s Credit Union. According to the Rayne Police Department Facebook page, the armed robbery happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon at the People’s Credit Union on Hwy 90 East in Rayne. Detectives are currently working the scene and the investigation is continuing.
RAYNE, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies investigating break-in at Baton Rouge Zoo

BATON ROUGE - A burglar made off with little more than spare change after bypassing a temporary fence at the Baton Rouge Zoo early Wednesday morning. East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies are reviewing surveillance video from the zoo to identify the intruder said an official with BREC, which operates the zoo. The person reportedly trespassed through a construction zone near the entrance to the zoo.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man accused of slamming girlfriend to the ground

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Dwyane Bradly, 34, of Baton Rouge was arrested after a deputy from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a disturbance on Monday, July 18. The deputy arrived at a location in the 6000 block of Commerce Circle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy