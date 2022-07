Welcome to Southwest Florida, the summertime lighting capitol of the U.S.A. NOAA estimates that the average lightning strike contains around 30 million volts!. If becoming stranded by mechanical issues or ignoring common sense to decide to stay a little longer to try and catch “just one more” may have gotten your crew in serious lightning trouble, here’s a common sense tip from St. Croix, one of the world’s best rod makers: never use a graphite fishing rod in an electrical storm. Graphite rod blanks contain carbon fibers, which are conductors of electricity.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO