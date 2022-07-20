ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Roanoke leaders look to new initiatives to help curb gun violence

WSLS
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission is focusing its efforts on the city’s most impacted communities. To help, Roanoke City leaders are adopting an approach used in Chicago. Commission Chairman Joe Cobb said it’s called “Operation Pinpoint.”. According to the latest data...

www.wsls.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Roanoke, VA
Crime & Safety
Smith Mountain Eagle

Report: Officer shooting death of Goodview woman ‘justified'

The Bedford County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office has determined that law enforcement officers “acted appropriately and with justifiable use of lethal force” when shooting Chelsae L. Clevenger-Kirk, 29, of Goodview on Nov. 7. 2021, according to a report released Monday. Therefore, no charges will be brought against officers...
GOODVIEW, VA
wfirnews.com

Two Roanoke women nabbed in Franklin County B&E

During the traffic stop, deputies identified two female subjects: Magen Shea Rader, 34 years old of Roanoke (pictured at right) and Amelia Louise Campbell, 25 years old of Roanoke (at left). The vehicle returned as stolen out of Vinton, Virginia and included items related to the residential construction site larceny. Both Rader and Campbell were arrested on scene. Rader has been charged with Petit Larceny < $500 and Receiving Stolen Goods – $200 or more. Additionally, she was served on an outstanding warrant for Possession of Sch I/II Drugs out of Alleghany County. She is being held on a $5,000 secured bond. Campbell has been charged with Petit Larceny < $1,000 and Stolen Goods: Buy/Receive, Larceny > $1,000. She is being held on a $2,500 secured bond.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Where you can donate school supplies in Southwest Virginia

We have all heard of some form of school supplies fundraiser – No matter the name, whether it’s Stuff the Bus, Pack the Bus, or Fill the Bus, the goal is still the same: to make sure every student has what they need to have a successful school year.
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Cobb
WSLS

Live in Lynchburg? You may qualify for a free fan or AC unit

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Central Virginia Alliance for Community Living is stepping in to help people in Lynchburg and surrounding areas beat the heat. As temperatures soar in Southwest Virginia, some residents may qualify for a free fan or window air conditioner or portable air conditioner from CVACL. Fans...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Covington city treasurer arrested on drug, tax charges

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The treasurer of Covington, Virginia, has been arrested. Virginia State Police said Tuesday that Theresa Harrison, 60, of Covington, was arrested on three felony counts of possession of Schedule II narcotics and one count misdemeanor divulging confidential tax information. Harrison was released from the...
COVINGTON, VA
WSLS

Vinton man to serve 50 years for first-degree murder

ROANOKE, Va. – A Vinton man has been sentenced to serve 50 years for first-degree murder after the deaths of two people back in 2020. William Ray, 23, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of April Barnicoat, 42, of Roanoke, and Eric Surface, 44, of Salem.
VINTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gang Violence#Violent Crime#Roanoke Police
WSLS

T.G. Howard Center is one step closer to opening

PULASKI, Va. – A center to help empower folks in the New River Valley is one step closer to opening. Representatives with the T.G. Howard Community Center said the facility’s floors are complete. Staff is making minor improvements to the facility, like finishing remodeling the restroom. They are...
PULASKI, VA
WSLS

Star City Works Program launches to help Roanoke City job seekers

SALEM, Va. – A new work program will aim to help Roanoke City job seekers with funding for training and educational needs. The Star City Works Program has multiple services for people looking for jobs in the area including:. Funding for existing workers to receive training,. Funding to provide...
ROANOKE, VA
pmg-va.com

Local man arrested for attempted capital murder of an officer

On Tuesday, July 12, at approximately 10;16 pm, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a domestic related disturbance in the 2000 block of Woodshire Drive located in the Blue Ridge area of Bedford County. Upon arrival the Deputy was investigating the complaint when contact was made with the suspect, James Edward Lewis, age 42 of Blue Ridge, Virginia. The Deputy then attempted to take Lewis into custody for alleged domestic assault at which time Lewis retrieved a handgun from his waistband, pointed it at the Deputy. The Deputy then went hands on with Lewis getting him to the ground and after a struggle was able to disarm Lewis and place him into custody without further incident. James Lewis was then transported to the magistrate and charges were obtained and served on Lewis for Assault on Family Member and Attempted Capital Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer. Lewis is currently being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Adult Detention Center without bond.
BLUE RIDGE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDBJ7.com

Suspect in custody after June Roanoke Co. road rage case

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Daniel C. Clausell was taken into custody in northern California July 6 after being wanted for a June 17 Roanoke County road rage case along I-81N. According to Virginia State Police, he was taken back to Virginia and is charged with shooting into an occupied...

Comments / 0

Community Policy