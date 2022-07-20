ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream The Living Daylights Free Online

By Epicsteam Team
epicstream.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBest sites to watch The Living Daylights - Last updated on Jul 20, 2022. Best sites to...

epicstream.com

epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Elvira, Mistress of the Dark Free Online

Best sites to watch Elvira, Mistress of the Dark - Last updated on Jul 20, 2022. Best sites to stream: Amazon Prime Video ,AMC+ Roku Premium Channel. Best sites to buy: Apple iTunes ,Google Play Movies. Best sites to rent: Redbox ,Google Play Movies. Read more to see all the...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, July 21

Amazon Prime Video has joined other streamers (well, Netflix) in letting users know which of its shows and movies are the most popular through a Top 10 list. On July 21, Prime Video's most-watched show is once again The Terminal List, Christ Pratt's military thriller. It's followed by the dark (and funny!) superhero series The Boys, the YA romance drama The Summer I Turned Pretty, and the crime drama Reacher, which is still in the top 5 despite being released in early February.
TV SHOWS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Star Trek: Insurrection Free Online

Best sites to watch Star Trek: Insurrection - Last updated on Jul 20, 2022. Best sites to stream: Paramount Plus ,Paramount+ Amazon Channel. Best sites to buy: Spectrum On Demand ,Google Play Movies. Best sites to rent: Google Play Movies ,Amazon Video. Read more to see all the sites where...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Walton Goggins Confirms Filming Has Begun on 'Fallout' Series With BTS Image

Prime Video has recently got the license to turn the best-selling game franchise, Fallout, into a television show. The post-apocalyptic RPG series is up for imaginative storytelling, with Kilter Films' Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy producing. The exterior set of the destroyed Super Duper Mart — a run-down store that has appeared in various Fallout game versions — has already teased fans with familiar references from the critically-lauded video game franchise. And now, cast member Walton Goggins (The Righteous Gemstones) confirmed via Instagram that Prime Video's new Fallout series has officially begun filming, with him playing the radiation-infused ghoul.
TV SERIES
Collider

'When I Consume You' Trailer Reveals Haunting Search for a Mysterious Stalker [Exclusive]

1091 Pictures shared exclusively with Collider the trailer for its widely celebrated psychological demonic horror hit When I Consume You. Described as an urban folktale set and filmed in Brooklyn, the movie centers around siblings who seek revenge against a mysterious stalker. The production company also trusted Collider to announce the release date of the upcoming horror flick: It premieres on VOD less than a month from now, on August 16.
BROOKLYN, NY
hypebeast.com

Everything Coming To and Leaving Netflix in August 2022

As we near the end of July, Netflix has unveiled its slate of new and original programming for August 2022. Next month’s list is led by the premiere of The Sandman, an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s famed comic book series. Subscribers can also catch the new seasons of Locke & Key, Untold and He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, plus classic films such as Bridget Jones’s Diary, 8 Mile, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Space Jam and Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. August 2022 will also be the last month to catch the likes of The Conjuring, several Mission: Impossible movies and more on the platform.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Netflix's August Lineup Might Be Its Most Stacked Yet

Netflix is not having the easiest of years in 2022. After banner gains during the lockdown era of 2020 and 2021, what goes up has started coming down with subscriber losses. Netflix’s back-to-back release of Stranger Things 4 Volumes 1 and 2 did much to silence critics; however, with all episodes now out and half a year still to go in 2022, streaming viewers are curious about what comes next. So, what’s coming to Netflix in August 2022? The answer looks like “a whole lot more.”
TV & VIDEOS
Entertainment
Microsoft
TV & Videos
Amazon
Google
Collider

'High Heat' Trailer: Tempers and Temperatures Rise in Netflix Series

If you can’t take the heat, stay out of the fire station! A trailer released for Netflix’s Spanish language series, High Heat shows the dials being turned all the way up to 10 in a crime series about one man’s search for the truth behind his brother’s murder. Steamy romances, complicated family ties, and even a serial killer all play a part in this Mexican drama sure to bring the heat towards the tail end of summer.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Disappearance of Alice Creed Free Online

Best sites to watch The Disappearance of Alice Creed - Last updated on Jul 20, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Disappearance of Alice Creed online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The Disappearance of Alice Creed on this page.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Game of Thrones Spinoff House of the Dragon Gets Full-Length Trailer

The upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon is one of the most anticipated TV events of the year, with HBO Max releasing an all-new trailer to tease the fantastical adventures of the series. The events of the show have already been hinted at in the original HBO series, with House of the Dragon shedding insight into events that have only been previously discussed by the figures of Westeros. However, with the series being based on the George R.R. Martin book Fire & Blood, not all of its events will be a surprise to audiences familiar with the franchise. Check out the trailer for House of the Dragon above before it debuts on August 21st.
TV SERIES
ScreenCrush

Everything New on Disney Plus in August

August is one of those months on Disney+. You’re getting a new Marvel TV series — She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, featuring Tatiana Maslany as Bruce Banner’s gamma-powered cousin — and a new Star Wars TV series — Andor, a prequel to Rogue One with Diego Luna reprising his role from that film. Plus there’s a new series of Marvel shorts too: I Am Groot featuring, well, you know.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

New Mark Wahlberg Movie Release Date Delayed on Netflix

Although “Uncharted” was originally set to be released through Netflix on July 15th, it has been reported that Mark Wahlberg’s hit action-packed film has been slapped with an over a month release delay. According to ScreenRant, “Uncharted’s” release date is now going to be August 19th on...
MOVIES
morningbrew.com

Amazon’s Prime Video is finally getting a makeover

The only thing more distraught than Chris Pratt’s character in his new vengeance-filled military show was you trying to navigate Prime Video to find it. But after nine long years of watching its users give up and switch over to Hulu, Amazon gave its streaming service a makeover. The platform’s new look isn’t groundbreaking (in fact, it looks a lot like Netflix), but it may fulfill Amazon’s goal of highlighting some of Prime Video’s most important features.
NFL
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Thank You for Your Service Free Online

Best sites to watch Thank You for Your Service - Last updated on Jul 19, 2022. Best sites to stream: fuboTV ,Showtime Amazon Channel. Best sites to buy: Google Play Movies ,Amazon Video. Best sites to rent: Apple iTunes ,Google Play Movies. Read more to see all the sites where...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Hugh Jackman Thinks Bringing Deadpool and Logan to Disney Plus is 'Questionable'

Disney's massive acquisition of Fox brought excitement to the comic book film fandom as it meant that characters like the X-Men and Fantastic Four were finally headed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, it left some folks incredibly concerned for the R-rated Deadpool franchise given the fact that the House of Mouse has always been conscious of its family-friendly image.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Illang: The Wolf Brigade Free Online

Cast: Gang Dong-won Han Hyo-joo Kim Moo-yul Jung Woo-sung Heo Joon-ho In 2029, the elite police squad Illang combats a terrorist group opposing reunification of the two Koreas. But another enemy may be lurking nearby. Is Illang: The Wolf Brigade on Netflix?. Yes, Illang: The Wolf Brigade is available on...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Crunchyroll Lowers Price in Almost 100 Countries

Crunchyroll is one of the go-to platforms for anime lovers with its massive library of shows, along with timely seasonal releases. Now, Crunchyroll is lowering its prices in nearly 100 countries. Specifically, Crunchyroll has announced that the cost of Crunchyroll Premium memberships is reduced in almost 100 territories. For example,...
VIDEO GAMES
TVGuide.com

New Hulu TV Shows and Movies Coming in August

Reservation Dogs, Welcome to Wrexham, and The Patient are your next binges. Hulu's new shows and movies in August are highlighted by the return of one of 2021's best new comedies, the Peabody Award-winning Reservation Dogs. Season 2 of the Indigenous comedy kicks off the month on Aug. 3, with dreams of California and more greasy frybread, greasy, greasy frybread. And let's hear it for inclusion in television, because it isn't the only new thing to watch with a focus on Native Americans: Two days later, the Predator prequel film Prey premieres on Hulu, and follows a group of Comanches who battle an alien invader hunting humans for sport.
TV SHOWS

