Where to Watch and Stream The Living Daylights Free Online

Reservation Dogs, Welcome to Wrexham, and The Patient are your next binges. Hulu's new shows and movies in August are highlighted by the return of one of 2021's best new comedies, the Peabody Award-winning Reservation Dogs. Season 2 of the Indigenous comedy kicks off the month on Aug. 3, with dreams of California and more greasy frybread, greasy, greasy frybread. And let's hear it for inclusion in television, because it isn't the only new thing to watch with a focus on Native Americans: Two days later, the Predator prequel film Prey premieres on Hulu, and follows a group of Comanches who battle an alien invader hunting humans for sport.
