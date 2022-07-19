ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Summer Native Plant Sale Saturday at Rotary Park

capecoralbreeze.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBe sure to catch the Summer Native Plant Sale Saturday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.,...

www.capecoralbreeze.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecoralbreeze.com

New Residents Club celebrating 55th anniversary

The Cape Coral New Resident Club is celebrating its 55th anniversary this year. A special dinner dance is planned on Saturday, Sept. 17, with entertainment provided by “Peace of Woodstock.”. “It’s exciting to be able to celebrate 55 years of an organization that’s sole purpose is to create friendships...
CAPE CORAL, FL
travelyouman.com

18 Fun Indoor Activities Fort Myers 2022

In Fort Myers, it appears to rain most days, and those times may be quite monotonous. We created a list of things to do in Fort Myers when it rains because of this. Our list consists of both local and domestic activities. Even while rainy days might thwart your plans...
FORT MYERS, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Sylvan set to expand Cape location

One of the things the pandemic did was leave many children behind in their schooling. The need for in-person learning was not there for those who performed better under those circumstances. Sylvan Learning Center, which for more than 40 years has worked with children from K-12 nationwide to help them...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Florida Weekly

Waterside Builders announces new custom home construction in Park Shore

Waterside Builders, Inc., a luxury custom home builder in Naples, announces construction commencement of a custom home at 508 Neapolitan Lane in Park Shore. Located just minutes from Waterside Shops, Venetian Village, and the Gulf of Mexico beaches, this residence will showcase architecture design by Falcon Design. A transitional modern...
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
capecoralbreeze.com

August programs set at Cape Coral Lee County Public Library

Next month’s roster of activities at Cape Coral Lee County Public Library offers topics for all ages. The following activities are free to the public:. Download Drop-In 11 a.m., Tuesdays, Aug. 2, 16, 30. Receive personalized help downloading e-books, movies, music and more from Overdrive and Hoopla, two of...
LEE COUNTY, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Burnt Store Town Hall scheduled

Besides some land use and zoning already built in, Burnt Store Road is pretty much a blank canvas, with a myriad of ways it can be developed for the future. On Saturday, July 30, at 10 a.m. the City of Cape Coral and the Northwest Neighborhood Association will host a town hall meeting on the Land Use and Zoning for Burnt Store Road at the Northwest Regional Library, 519 Chiquita Blvd.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Paul Fleming’s Naples-based restaurant group plans 50 locations in Florida

The founder and visionary behind national dining chains P.F. Chang’s China Bistro and Fleming‘s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar plans three new restaurants in the Naples area and one in Bonita Springs within the next seven months. Naples resident Paul Fleming and his wife, Jody Goodenough-Fleming, and their locally based restaurant group plan to eventually have a diverse portfolio in Florida of 50 restaurants, which includes growing the Lake Park Diner concept that began in Naples.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Crisp & Green restaurant launches in Collier County

Crisp & Green fast-casual restaurant launched its first area location Thursday in The Pointe at Founders Square on the southeast corner of Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard. The new Naples location is open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily at 8845 Founders Square Drive, Suite 155. Crisp & Green’s plant-based menu features grain bowls, salads and smoothies. Promoting a culture of “Living Crisp,” Crisp & Green offers regular complimentary workouts on the restaurant’s patio or in the parking lot through partnerships with local fitness studios and certified trainers. The Minneapolis-based chain plans 30 locations in Florida during the next two years, including a location at the new Estero Crossings mixed-use development on Corkscrew Road in Estero.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Plant#Flowers
capecoralbreeze.com

23rd annual Big Backpack giveaway set for Sunday

The Multicultural Center of Southwest Florida is continuing its longstanding tradition of helping the children of the community prepare for the beginning of school with free backpacks and supplies. The 23rd annual BIG Backpack Event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at the Fort...
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

Great Wolf Lodge splashes into South Florida

South Florida families looking to strengthen their pack will have a new, fun, adventure-filled getaway in 2024, as Great Wolf Resorts, Inc., North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has broken ground on its newest resort in Naples. Great Wolf Lodge South Florida will become the brand’s 21st resort in North America, featuring 500 family-friendly suites and an expansive 100,000-square-foot indoor water park. The resort will sit on 20 acres on the eastern edge of Collier County, near the I-75 and Collier Boulevard interchange and next to the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, making for a convenient getaway for families across South Florida and a significant economic engine for the region.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Heights Foundation seeks donations and volunteers for School Supply Outreach

The Heights Foundation/The Heights Center seeks individuals, businesses, churches and organizations to provide school supplies and volunteer for The Heights Center’s annual outreach program. The Saturday, July 30, event will be held from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at The Heights Center and provides backpacks and school supplies for 500 low-income children living in the Harlem Heights neighborhood.
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Florida Weekly

THE DISH: Highlights from local menus

The Place: The Firestone Grill Room, 2224 Bay St., Fort Myers; 239-334-3473; www.firestonefl.com. The Price: Half-price sushi rolls and select bottles of wines on Tuesdays. The Details: Swank restaurants can prove affordable — if you shop their specials. Firestone’s half-priced Tuesday deals are limited but can make dining out on a weeknight worthwhile.
FORT MYERS, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Broadway Palm helping raise fund for Gulf Coast Humane Society

There’s no place like home so Broadway Palm (and Toto, too!) are partnering this summer to raise funds for the Gulf Coast Humane Society. “The Wizard of Oz” is playing at Broadway Palm through Aug. 12, and during the run, the theatre is selling paper paw prints for $1 each. The paws can be decorated and will be displayed throughout the theatre. All proceeds from the paw print sales will go directly to the Gulf Coast Humane Society.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New beginning for woman from Africa in a new Naples apartment

A young woman’s dream came true Thursday with her very own apartment after moving to Southwest Florida from Africa. Jacqueline Mengue, 21, has her own apartment in Naples all thanks to three local organizations. Mengue’s new beginning is a new apartment after battling years of hardship and homelessness. “I just can’t wait to see how that feels,” Mengue said. “To have your own bed, your own mattress…”
NAPLES, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Better Together to offer Parents’ Night Out July 29 in Fort Myers

Better Together, a nonprofit dedicated to helping families in crisis and preventing the need for foster care, is hosting a Parents’ Night Out event on Friday, July 29,in Fort Myers. The program offers parents, grandparents and other caregivers access to a couple of hours of no-cost care for children...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Saint Matthew’s House is relocating to its new food warehouse

Saint Matthew’s House will be moving into its new food warehouse. The new warehouse will be located at 4535 Domestic Avenue in Collier County. Saint Matthew’s House helps many families across Southwest Florida by giving out food to families in need. The organization will be hosting two food...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples area residential real estate inventory continues upswing

Overall home inventory in Collier County, excluding Marco Island, was up 81% in June 2022 compared to June 2021, according to a market report from Naples Area Board of Realtors. In addition, pending and overall closed sales were down 37% and 38%, respectively, while new listings decreased slightly. The median closed price increased 32% from June 2021 to $604,000, with homes staying on the market for an average of 18 days.
NAPLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy