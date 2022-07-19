Summer Native Plant Sale Saturday at Rotary Park

South Florida families looking to strengthen their pack will have a new, fun, adventure-filled getaway in 2024, as Great Wolf Resorts, Inc., North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has broken ground on its newest resort in Naples. Great Wolf Lodge South Florida will become the brand’s 21st resort in North America, featuring 500 family-friendly suites and an expansive 100,000-square-foot indoor water park. The resort will sit on 20 acres on the eastern edge of Collier County, near the I-75 and Collier Boulevard interchange and next to the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, making for a convenient getaway for families across South Florida and a significant economic engine for the region.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO