Athletics World Championships Results

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced the appointment of Seyed Miri as Director of Space Services for Australia and New Zealand. Miri is an entrepreneur and seasoned business development executive with more than 20 years of experience working in the Earth observation and location intelligence industry in Australia and New Zealand. He is based in Melbourne, Australia, and will report to Kamal Arafeh, Senior Vice President of Global Sales. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005932/en/ Spire Global Appoints Seyed Miri as Director of Space Services for Australia and New Zealand (Photo: Business Wire)

ECONOMY ・ 24 MINUTES AGO