Chicago zoo celebrates new lion cub

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Lincoln Park Zoo is celebrating a birth long in the making.

Its new lion cub is giving the zoo hope for the future. “Pilipili” was born four months ago to mom Zari and dad Jabari. The African lion cub also has two sisters at the zoo.

His name is the Swahili word for “pepper,” which is a nod to the new multi-million dollar “General Pepper Family Wildlife Center.”

“This entire environment is 42% larger than the last environment, dawn and dusk we’re active, we’re moving around, we’re training, we’re playing with enrichment and then when you get into the heat of the day, either it’s the heat of Chicago or the heat of Africa, we’re just going to sleep,” said Cassie Kutilek of Lincoln Park Zoo.

The zoo collects and shares data to help advance a National Conservation Effort for big cats.

