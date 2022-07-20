Tormenta FC’s women’s team chasing history in their inaugural season

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Tormenta FC’s women’s soccer team punched their ticket to the championship on July 17 with a 4-1 win against the Greenville (S.C) Liberty.

Two days after Tormenta FC’s big win, numerous awards came in from the United Soccer League (USL). Sydney Martinez took home the Golden Glove Award, which goes to the best goalie in the league. Then a few hours later, Amy Andrews won the Golden Boot, an award for the league’s leading goalscorer.

Jim Robbins, the head coach of Tormenta FC Womens’, has the ladies focused on the big picture.

“Yeah, everything they done, they truly deserve and earned,” Robbins said. “At my age, I take a fatherly perspective sometimes, but like I said, I proud of everything they accomplished individually and collectively.”

Tormenta FC plays Minnesota Aurora FC on Saturday (July 23) at 8 p.m. inside the Minnesota Viking’s practice facility.