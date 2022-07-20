ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Hills, PA

Penn Hills woman injured in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash, troopers say

By Maddie Aiken
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Penn Hills woman told state troopers late Tuesday that she fell asleep while driving on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in...

triblive.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tractor trailer overturns on Interstate 70 in New Stanton

Emergency crews are on the scene of an overturned tractor trailer along Interstate 70 in New Stanton. A Westmoreland County 911 supervisor said crews were called to the exit ramp toward the Pennsylvania Turnpike, on the westbound side of I-70, around 10:10 a.m. Saturday morning, for a report of an overturned tractor trailer.
NEW STANTON, PA
abc27.com

DA: Trooper justified in killing armed man in traffic stop

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. (AP) — A prosecutor says a state trooper was justified in shooting and killing an armed man during a traffic stop following a reported theft from a western Pennsylvania mall. Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said Friday that an investigation “unequivocally” concluded that the unnamed...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Penn Hills, PA
Accidents
City
Penn Hills, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Monroeville, PA
Monroeville, PA
Accidents
Monroeville, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Donegal, PA
City
New Stanton, PA
Penn Hills, PA
Crime & Safety
PennLive.com

Woman dies after vehicle crashes at Allegheny County Airport

A woman died and a man was hospitalized when he crashed and flipped their vehicle at the Allegheny County Airport following a hit and run, police said Saturday. According to Allegheny County Police, the pair were in a black Cadillac Escalade around 3:20 a.m. when the male driver nearly struck a Duquesne police vehicle on State Route 837 near Center Street. The motorist in the Escalade then struck another vehicle and failed to stop.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

SUV leads police on chase that ends in violent crash at Allegheny County Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An investigation is underway after a Cadillac Escalade led police on a chase that ended in a violent crash at the airport. According to Allegheny County Police, just before 3:30 a.m. this morning, a black Escalade nearly hit a Duquesne Police vehicle on Route 837 near Center Street. It then ultimately hit a passenger vehicle and did not stop. A Duquesne police officer witnessed this and began to pursue the SUV but ultimately lost sight of it on Camp Hollow Road in West Mifflin. The Escalade was then seen approaching the entrance to the Allegheny County Airport where it sped past two flaggers working at a construction site at the airport. It entered airport property where the driver then lost control, flipping the SUV and ejecting the two people inside. A woman who was in the passenger seat was pronounced dead at the hospital and the man who was driving the SUV is in the hospital in stable condition. Allegheny County Police homicide detectives as well as Allegheny County Police collision reconstruction officers are investigating. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dispatcher#Police#Traffic Accident#The Pennsylvania Turnpike
wbut.com

Two Injured After Chain Reaction Crash On Route 8

One person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after a serious multi-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Butler Township. The four vehicle accident happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 South and McCalmont Road. Butler Township Police say 38-year-old Amanda Beck of Butler was speeding while approaching...
BUTLER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man dead after overnight shooting in Braddock

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 800 block of Braddock Ave. in Braddock at around 1:48 a.m. When authorities arrived they found a 38-year-old man suffering from at least one gun shot wound....
BRADDOCK, PA
WTAJ

Coroner: Man dies after crash on Scalp Ave. in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A 20-year-old man has died following a three-car accident Tuesday evening that shut down a section of Scalp Avenue. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said Toby Shreffler of Windber was riding in the passenger seat of a car driven by his sister at 7:40 p.m. As they were pulling out […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Overnight shooting in Homewood leaves one dead

PITTSBURGH — One person is dead after an overnight shooting in Homewood. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert at the 7200 block of Kelly Street at around 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning. Wilkinsburg police found a gunshot victim inside a vehicle on the 200 block of South Avenue as they...
WILKINSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Crews clear crashed rig, fuel spill, traffic restrictions on Turnpike near Irwin

Westbound traffic restrictions on the Pennsylvania Turnpike were cleared at about 10:30 p.m. Friday, more than four hours after a tractor-trailer crashed into a barrier at the Irwin interchange. No injuries were reported in the wreck, which occurred shortly after 6 p.m., according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. The...
IRWIN, PA
wtae.com

Storm moves through southwestern PA area; leaving damage, power outages

PITTSBURGH — A strong storm system moved through the southwestern Pennsylvania region Saturday afternoon. Viewer video showed a tree down across Castle Shannon Boulevard near Route 88 in Castle Shannon. Another viewer showed video of hail, heavy rain and lightning as they sat in their car in Ross Township.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Arnold man accused of illegally firing gun in New Kensington

An Arnold man is facing charges after New Kensington police say he fired a gun near a child. New Kensington police charged Gabriel Garfield Golding, 27, of Leishman Avenue on Thursday with recklessly endangering another person and discharging a firearm. In a criminal complaint against Golding, police said the incident...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy