BENTON, La. -- Bossier Parish is on sound financial footing with all funds "trending in the right direction" and no findings to report that would show anything negative. That's the word delivered Monday to Bossier Parish Police Jury members from auditor Travis Morehart during his annual exit audit report. Police Jury members met for their regular session Monday so members could attend the National Association of Counties (NACo) annual conference.

BOSSIER PARISH, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO