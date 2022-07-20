ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republicans help pass House gay marriage bill

By Long Reads
BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens of Republicans have sided with Democrats in the US House of Representatives to pass a bill that would boost legal protections for same-sex marriages. Democrats have suggested the US Supreme Court could roll back gay marriage rights, but some Republican critics dismissed the bill as a gimmick. America's...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 914

Tonya Farley
1d ago

those republicans that voted for same sex marriage needs to move to dark side. They playing republican party but truly belong to the democrat party.

r13-1
1d ago

I'm genuinely surprised so many Republicans sided with this, but it's good all the same. Gay people getting married has absolutely no impact on anyone else's life and takes nothing away from anyone elses marriage, so literally the only reason for anyone to oppose it is religious zelotry and just flat out homophobia and hate. While I'm not surprised at how the other bunch of Republicand voted, but I do have to give the ones that voted to protect marriage rights credit for actually doing something decent.

noneyabiz
1d ago

God should always be separate from government, that's why church and state are separate. You can have your religious beliefs, but they should never be the law.

Washington Examiner

House passes contraception bill that GOP argues violates religious freedoms

The House passed legislation that ensures the right to access contraception, a bill that lawmakers on the Right argue violates religious freedom. The lower chamber on Thursday passed the bill, the Right to Contraception Act, in a 228-195 vote, with eight Republicans joining all Democrats in favor and two members voting present. The measure would guarantee a right to all Food and Drug Administration-approved contraceptive pills and devices, as well as sterilization procedures. The bill’s introduction was a response to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s note in his concurring opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the decision that overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide, that other Supreme Court precedents relying on the right to privacy, such as the right to contraception, should be reexamined.
NBC News

Data Download: The Republicans who backed the same-sex marriage bill

Roughly one in five House Republicans voted with Democrats Tuesday to repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and codify same-sex marriage protections. The group of 47 Republicans included some GOP leaders, such as New York’s Elise Stefanik, the No. 3 Republican in the House, and Minnesota’s Tom Emmer, who chairs the National Republican Congressional Committee. House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry supported the measure as well.
The Guardian

The rightwing supreme court has another target: Native American rights

In 1886, the supreme court in United States v Kagama described states as the “deadliest enemies” of Native nations. The case concerned criminal jurisdiction on Indian reservations, but it also recognized the role states, and their citizens, played in fueling Native conflict and dispossession. It was a rare occasion in which the court acknowledged it was making Indian law in the context of great violence and suffering.
POLITICO

The economic cost of racial inequality

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
CBS Pittsburgh

Local congressmen split on party lines over Respect for Marriage Act

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With bipartisan support, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the Respect for Marriage Act to protect same-sex and interracial marriage.As political editor Jon Delano reports, it's an issue that divided local members of Congress along party lines.When five Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices overturned a woman's right to choose an abortion, saying it should be a state decision, it seemed to undermine the constitutional basis for other privacy rights like contraception, interracial marriage and same-sex marriage."We found out that even though justices when applying for the job said they were not going to do certain things, when they...
Indy100

Lauren Boebert doesn't think LGBTQ+ people can get pregnant

We regret to say that Lauren Boebert is making headlines again, and this time she’s suggested that LGBTQ+ people can't get pregnant. The Republican Representative implied that LGBTQ+ people should not be concerned about the Roe v. Wade ruling because they cannot have children. The comments were taken from...
The Atlantic

Confessions of a Conservative Apostate

For weeks I’ve been watching a parade of Republican officials describe how they worked inside a Republican administration under Donald Trump as the GOP fell to a bunch of kooks, opportunists, racists, and aspiring fascists. I do not know how many of them still think of themselves as Republicans, and I don’t care. I’m sure, however, that many of them—like the mendacious and oily William Barr—would still describe themselves as conservatives.
Futurity

Economist: Abortion bans have dire economic effects

The greatest burden of abortion restrictions will likely fall on low-income women and minorities, says economist Luigi Pistaferri. Research by his colleagues shows that restrictions will lead to lower educational attainment, which is associated with lower labor force participation, lower wages, and lower career prospects—ultimately leading, most likely, to an increase in inequality:
POLITICO

Dems smile through gritted teeth

Good Thursday morning, Illinois. I’ll be live today with my POLITICO colleagues on a Women Rule “Ask Me Anything” forum about the ramifications of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. TOP TALKER. FIRST IN PLAYBOOK: The next big election is 10 days away. That’s when...
BBC

Northern Ireland bill banning some anti-abortion protests challenged

Legislation to ban anti-abortion protests at health settings in Northern Ireland will not "go back to square one", the Supreme Court has been told. In March, the Stormont Assembly voted for a bill to place "buffer zones" outside abortion clinics. It is being challenged by NI's attorney general, Dame Brenda...
bloomberglaw.com

Anti-Critical Race Theory Laws Are Actually Pro-CRT

Since January 2021, Republican officials across the country have introduced nearly 200 “backlash bills” that regulate how teachers (and others) can discuss topics like racism and sexual orientation in the classroom. Fifteen states have passed backlash bills—a term that locates these laws within a broader rightwing campaign to counter nationwide efforts to provide more inclusive schools and workplaces. Four more states have adopted similar provisions through state policy or executive action.
FLORIDA STATE
Slate

Liz Cheney Isn’t Mad—She’s Disappointed

“Donald Trump is a 76-year-old man. He is not an impressionable child.” As soon as Liz Cheney uttered those lines during her opening remarks for the Jan. 6 committee’s seventh hearing on July 12, her words began bubbling up in my Twitter feed. She was being quoted by a host of unlikely fans—people who have until recently probably quite disliked Liz Cheney, but now find themselves tuning in partly to see what she’ll do next. And this? It was the quintessential Liz Cheney moment—the time when she sounded the most like Mom.
